Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has described the level of road traffic congestion in Lusaka as unbearable.
Mrs Mwanakatwe who is also Lusaka Central Member of Parliament says there is need to urgently deal with the traffic congestion in the city.
Mrs Mwanakatwe on Thursday travelled around the city using public transport as a way of having of feel of the public transport system in Lusaka.
“Was in town today with the Councillor for Independence Ward, Councillor Daka.
I thought of using Public Transport so I can feel what our people feel, The traffic is unbearable and we need to make our roads safe, and also create a comfortable Public Transport system for our citizens,” Mrs Mwanakatwe said.
She added, “Just last week My president His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was launching the Lusaka Ndola Dual-carriage Road which I think every well meaning Zambian and a True patriotic Citizen must support.”
“Rome was not built in a Day,in 30years time we will be saying Zambia was not built in a day.”
Let all upper mambas drive in minibuses,but not new once,old and broken once you find all over on the roads….and see how they feel.
Even by using your own private car you are able to feel the impact of congestion in Lusaka, not just when you use public transport. Roads alone won’t solve the congestion problem. We need to develop the rail transport system
Apart from the overhead roads government is planning, what is really required as a matter of urgency is a major ring road touching 10 miles to Nampundwe area to Chilanga to Silverest and back to 10 miles. Traffic must be distributed from the sources . As it is now everybody has to pass through town when going to the other side. This major ring road will ensure everybody can enter or exit CBD and surrounding areas from any convenient point. We must be forecasting and planning ahead outwardly. These tuma inner ring roads wont help
mmmmmm i dont know which bus she used…. but if u want to bit traffic in lusaka… U should use a bus…. Lusaka bus drivers really no how to avoid traffic… Am sure the bus driver was scared of the minister coz sh must have been with RATSA and traffic officers
Yes we need a major outer ring road, as at now, trucks have to pass through CBD. Major ring road will bring about service stations, filling stations and other businesses. Nampundwe – ten miles -silverest – Chilanga – Nampundwe