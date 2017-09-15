Commerce, Trade and Industry Minister Margaret Mwanakatwe has described the level of road traffic congestion in Lusaka as unbearable.

Mrs Mwanakatwe who is also Lusaka Central Member of Parliament says there is need to urgently deal with the traffic congestion in the city.

Mrs Mwanakatwe on Thursday travelled around the city using public transport as a way of having of feel of the public transport system in Lusaka.

“Was in town today with the Councillor for Independence Ward, Councillor Daka.

I thought of using Public Transport so I can feel what our people feel, The traffic is unbearable and we need to make our roads safe, and also create a comfortable Public Transport system for our citizens,” Mrs Mwanakatwe said.

She added, “Just last week My president His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu was launching the Lusaka Ndola Dual-carriage Road which I think every well meaning Zambian and a True patriotic Citizen must support.”

“Rome was not built in a Day,in 30years time we will be saying Zambia was not built in a day.”