PF Secretary General Davis Mwila has congratulated President Edgar Lungu and Vice President Inonge Wina for a well-run one year in office.

Mr Mwila has since encouraged President Lungu and Mrs Wina to ignore detractors bent of sabotaging the progressive works being rolled out for the benefit of the people in the country.

He says the PF is in a hurry to create a diversified and resilient economy for sustained growth and socio-economic transformation.

Mr Mwila has called on all Zambians to remain supportive of President Lungu’s administration if the country is to attain development.

Below is the full statement

PRESS STATEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

FOUR MORE YEARS OF HARDWORK, NOT JUST WORDS, IS OUR FOCUS, SAYS PATRIOTIC FRONT SECRETARY GENERAL

Lusaka, Zambia, 14th September 2017 – Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has congratulated His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Her Honour the Vice President Mrs. Inonge Mutukwa Wina for what he termed a “well-run” first year in Office. Hon Mwila has encouraged the Republican President and Her Honour the Vice President to ignore detractors bent on sabotaging the progressive works being rolled out for the benefit of the Zambian people and country at large.

“PF, through its 2016-2021 Election Manifesto and aligning with the Vision 2030, 7NDP and Smart Zambia Transformation Agenda 2064 is in a hurry to create a diversified and resilient economy for sustained growth and socio-economic transformation driven, among others, by agriculture, tourism, manufacturing and mining”, he has observed.

“The next 365 days are crucial for the Patriotic Front and we are asking all Zambians to remain supportive of President Lungu’s administration if the country is to attain more. Our call to Zambians is for them to ignore armchair critics and enemies of progress,” Hon Mwila said.

Hon Mwila has also said that under the PF manifesto, infrastructure was the cornerstone of the economy. “It is crucial for our PF government to step up investment in this sector if poverty is to be eliminated in Zambia. Zambia, like the rest of Africa has undergone fundamental changes over the last decade which in turn has fuelled demand for infrastructure services including energy, transportation, ICT, water supply, growing agriculture and urban infrastructure. So those who seek to sabotage Government programmes are directly attempting to undermine what Zambians rightfully deserve and that’s development”, he said.

“We will continue to pursue the goal of increasing the wealth and income in the hands of marketeers and all those in the lower brackets of the economy such as the domestic workers as we demonstrated when we just got into office. We remain a Party that is a friend of the workers and as the economy grows so shall the benefits accrue to the hardworking civil servants and the working class in general. Our objective is to actualise the aspirations of our founding fathers captured in the national anthem – A land of Work, and Joy in Unity”, said Hon Mwila.

The PF Secretary General has since reminded those spreading falsehoods on development projects that they were gratuitously insulting the intelligence of Zambians on whose behalf the PF Government was acting.