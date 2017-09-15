Leading kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has announced its partnership with South Africa’s Triggerfish Animation Studios to coproduce comedy action series Mama K’s Super 4.

Triggerfish, whose credits include features Adventures in Zambezia and Khumba as well as Stick Man and Revolting Rhymes, will partner with CAKE to further develop, finance and produce the 26 x 22 minute 2D animated series, with CAKE ultimately leading the international roll out and distribution.

Aimed at 6-11 year olds, Mama K’s Super 4 is set in Lusaka, where four teenage girls are recruited by former secret agent Mama K to help her save the world. Fighting rich and powerful opponents with limited resources means Mama K’s Super 4 will have to be smart and resourceful in a show in which taking down the bad guys and turning in your homework is all in a day’s work!

Created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema, Mama K’s Super 4 pays comic homage to the superhero genre and draws visual inspiration from retro 90’s RnB and hip hop girl groups.

“We have been admiring Triggerfish’s work for some time now and are delighted to have been invited to join Mama K’s Super 4, a unique and entertaining project which brings a fresh look and approach to a classic action cartoon format,” says Tom van Waveren, CAKE CEO and creative director.

“Mama K’s Super 4 stood out among hundreds of TV shows that we reviewed during the Triggerfish Story Lab, a continent-wide call for animated projects,” says Triggerfish’s head of development, Anthony Silverston. “In her pitch, Malenga said that, growing up, she’d never seen herself reflected on screen in an animated show, and with CAKE, we’re glad to have found a bold partner who has embraced her vision for a show centred on four innovative African girls.”