Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda says the Ministry has received overwhelming response on proposals for possible amendments to the Constitution of Zambia.

Mr. Lubinda also says a Ministerial Technical Working Group was constituted to compile and analyse all the submissions from stakeholders.

He has told journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka that the Ministerial Technical Working Group has since submitted its analysis to the Department of Legislative Drafting and Law Revision.

Mr. Lubinda notes that as the drafting process is being concluded, the Ministry will proceed with the process of obtaining cabinet approval to introduce the bill to parliament.

He further said the intention of the Ministry is to facilitate the presentation of the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill to Parliament as soon as all the processes and requirements of Article 79 are met.

The Ministry of Justice has been receiving proposals for the possible amendments to the Constitution of Zambia in line with the presidential directive to address inconsistencies in the Constitution.