Peoples Party President Mike Mulongoti has charged that the Patriotic Front (PF) enticed people using money to vote for them in the Lunte Council bye-elections yesterday.

In an interview with yesterday this morning, Mulongoti said the PF have no popularity in Lunte as they have not taken any development there.

“The Patriotic Front (PF) enticed people using money to vote for them in the Lunte Council bye-elections yesterday” he said

Mulongoti further said the PF’s popularity has declined to an extent where they cannot penetrate the strongholds of the United Party for National Development (UPND) adding that if they call for a general election today they can lose because they have failed to fulfill their 2011 campaign promises.

“PF is no longer popular, that is why they cannot penetrate the strongholds of the United Party for National Development (UPND)” Mulongoti said