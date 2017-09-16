President Lungu in Pretoria for SADC Troika summit

President Edgar Lungu being welcomed at State house in Pretoria South Africa by President Jacob Zuma before they held official talks with the SADC Chairperson on Saturday 16-09-2017- Pictures By Eddie Mwanaleza/State house.
President Edgar Lungu this morning left for Pretoria, South Africa to attend a SADC double Troika summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba has confirmed the development to journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today.

The summit follows a fact-finding mission to Lesotho which was undertaken by the ministerial organ on the 7th of September 2017, following the killing of Chief of Defence General Khoantle Motsomotso.

Mr Kalaba said the summit will be preceded by a meeting of ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

He said summit will consider the report of the Troika organ and make recommendations on how to advance and consolidate peace in Lesotho.

President Edgar Lungu Meets President Jacob Zuma in Pretoria on Saturday for Private talks
