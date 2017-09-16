President Edgar Lungu this morning left for Pretoria, South Africa to attend a SADC double Troika summit.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Harry Kalaba has confirmed the development to journalists at a media briefing in Lusaka today.

The summit follows a fact-finding mission to Lesotho which was undertaken by the ministerial organ on the 7th of September 2017, following the killing of Chief of Defence General Khoantle Motsomotso.

Mr Kalaba said the summit will be preceded by a meeting of ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defence.

He said summit will consider the report of the Troika organ and make recommendations on how to advance and consolidate peace in Lesotho.