

Zesco United enhanced their 2017 Caf Confederation Cup semifinal hopes after a 0-0 away draw against SuperSport United in a quarterfinal first leg in Pretoria.

Friday night’s draw at Lucas Moripe Stadium left Zesco needing a home win on September 23 to qualify to the last four on September 29.

It was a game of two halves that had SuperSport dominated the first 45 minutes.

But that period also saw both sides clear goals disallowed.

Maybin Kalengo slotted in the ball in the 11th minute but his goal was ruled out for offside.

Two minutes later, SuperSport too suffered an injustice when Bradley Grobler goal that slipped through Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Bandas legs was cancelled for a mysterious handball.

Zesco then kicked into gear after halftime but Kalengo fired high and over in the 48th minute with only Rowan Williams.

He again denied Dauti Musekwa from longrange in the 51st minute and then parried John Chingandu’s 78th minute freekick as Zesco finished strongely.