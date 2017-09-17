

Zanaco’s Faz Super Division title defence suffered a major setback when Green Buffaloes beat them 2-0 in their top two showdown at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The defeat was Zanaco’s second straight loss after Nkwazi stunned them 1-0 on Wednesday in another Lusaka derby at Edwin Emboela Stadium.

Zanaco were second best throughout the match as Buffaloes sealed a deserved triumph in the first half.

Friday Samu and Mike Katiba were on target in the 24th and 45th minutes respectively to see Buffaloes go three points clear of Zanaco on 53 points whose two week reign ended on Sunday with under 11 games left to play.

Meanwhile in the late kickoff at the same venue,Red Arrows and Forest Rangers exchanged places after the latter lost 2-1 away.

Joseph Zimba put Arrows ahead in the 32nd minute but Forest equalized in the 35th minute through Patrick Illongo.

Francis Kombe then converted an 86th minute penalty to hand Arrows the 3 points.

Arrows are 11th on 37 points after swapping places with Forest on 35 points.