Patriotic Front (PF) supporter who was allegedly attacked by United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters in the just ended by-elections in Chilanga has died.

In a statement to the media today, PF media Director Sunday Chanda announced the death of Teacher Kalaluka of Chimanja ward in Chilanga constituency.

Mr. Chanda says Kalaluka was violently attacked by UPND cadres during the Chilanga Local Government election campaigns last week and was admitted in University Teaching Hospital and the family has moved the funeral to Lusaka’s Kanyama Township.

And Mr. Chanda since called on Zambia Police to expedite their investigations into the violence which has resulted into the death of Teacher Kalaluka as the PF mourns with the bereaved families.

Mr. Chanda further called on all political players to engage in issue-based politics because that is what the Zambian people have always demanded for.

“We regret to announce to the nation about the death of Teacher Kalaluka of Chimanja ward in Chilanga constituency who was attacked by the UPND cadres” Mr. Chanda said