Patriotic Front (PF) supporter who was allegedly attacked by United Party for National Development (UPND) supporters in the just ended by-elections in Chilanga has died.
In a statement to the media today, PF media Director Sunday Chanda announced the death of Teacher Kalaluka of Chimanja ward in Chilanga constituency.
Mr. Chanda says Kalaluka was violently attacked by UPND cadres during the Chilanga Local Government election campaigns last week and was admitted in University Teaching Hospital and the family has moved the funeral to Lusaka’s Kanyama Township.
And Mr. Chanda since called on Zambia Police to expedite their investigations into the violence which has resulted into the death of Teacher Kalaluka as the PF mourns with the bereaved families.
Mr. Chanda further called on all political players to engage in issue-based politics because that is what the Zambian people have always demanded for.
“We regret to announce to the nation about the death of Teacher Kalaluka of Chimanja ward in Chilanga constituency who was attacked by the UPND cadres” Mr. Chanda said
I WILL URGE THE PF NOT TO REVENGE AS THAT WILL SPARK VIOLENCE ALL OVER. FORGIVE ONE ANOTHER.
Condolences to the family of the bereaved MHSRIEP.
In the spirit of reconciliation let no PF cadre, member or supporter retaliate!
Let the Law handle this matter and let peace prevail.
Those who wish to start anarchy will be disappointed as we in Zambia say no to political violence in all its forms!
Press Green if you are for peace and Red if you are a blood thirsty animal!
Yes, this was criminal and must not be tolerated. It must be investigated and culprits brought to book. Retrospectively, those PF cadres and the Police Officers who shot and hacked opposition cadres to death must be found and brought to book. That’s the right and fair thing to do.
The rule of law must apply to and visit all equally.
It’s expected that Sunday will in future speak for the opposition as well when they encounter similar treatment from his party cadres.
Hello! Iwe ka Sunday Chanda, what about the PF cadre young brother to PF thug Kaiser seen in the video punching a police officer, statement kaili
@Ndobo, are you telling us that boy who bought Edgar’s hat using state house money punched an officer, and nothing happens?
They better behave on their UN visit here in New York, umo aleponokwa.
Of course no revenge BUT CULPRITS BROUGHT TO BOOK!! Like TREASON, MURDER IS NON BAILABLE!! We need to treasure human life above everything else!!
These are the consequences of fighting at the graveyard.
Too many blind followers from both camps.
we told you. Dont release him.
we enjoyed peace while he was inside
the dollar was stable
now that he is out watch the dollar
there is panic and high demand hence
HH’s upnd is a great danger to our national peace!!IF WE REALLY HAVE RULES AND REGULATIONS IN OUR POLITICAL ARENA,THEN UPND MUST BE BANNED!!!
Cursed is the day HH was released from mukobeko.we enjoyed total peace,Kwacha kept on gaining,fuel prices were droping,etc when HH was in jail.but after HH’s release,our kwacha has started being weak,soon fuel will go up,mealie meal prices will increase,etc.SURELY,WHY SHOULD ZAMBIANS SUFFER DUE TO ONE TONGA MAN HH’S DESPERATION FOR STATE HOUSE?WHY CANT GOVNT CAGE THIS NIGGA ONCE AND FOR ALL?
As long as Govnt keeps on treating HH’s upnd cadres with kid groves,many innocent Zambian souls will continue dying at the hands of die hard tribalists found in upnd!!!HENCE, ITS HIGH TIME GOVNT CAGED ALL DANGEROUS UPND CADRES!!
@Njimbu let’s leave tribes out of this! We are one Zambia one Nation we have Tongas who are PF supporters we have Bembas and Easterners who are UPND supporters leave tribe out of this please! Not all whites are brilliant and not all blacks are fast runners! Not all Chinese know martial arts and not all French people are romantic.
The police should arrest the the suspects ASAP and make an example of them….maximum sentences.. .
@6 Spaka like lilo, coming from you that IS a pleasant surprise, very nice. We seem to be speaking the same language for once!
But I will tell what SG for UP.NDonkeys will say tomorrow. “UP.NDonkey is a peaceful party. He was hacked by PF cadres dressed in U.PNDonkey attire”, said Stephen Katuka. According to Katuka, the same PF cadres were torching markets and destroying Zesco pylons……