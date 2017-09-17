Today’s Scripture

“Catch the foxes for us, the little foxes that spoil the vineyards, for our vineyards are in blossom.”

(Song of Solomon 2:15, ESV)

Don’t let small things hold you back

Oftentimes, it’s not big things that hold us back; it’s small things — especially in our finances. A few dollars a day on coffee quickly turns into hundreds. Too many credit cards become overwhelming to keep up with. That person who hasn’t balanced their checkbook in two years probably hears a little voice every time they go to write a check, “Get your finances in order.” We have to realize that if we’re not faithful with what we have, God won’t entrust us with more. One lady told me how she hadn’t balanced her checkbook in so long that she just closed the account and opened up a brand new one. At least she took action!

I have people tell me all the time, “Joel, I’m going to start giving. I’m going to start tithing my income as soon as I make more money.” No, don’t wait until you have $1,000. Tithe on the $10 you have right now. Don’t let the little foxes spoil your finances. Don’t let another day go by without obeying God. When you set your finances in order, when you put God first in all you do, you are opening the door for His blessing. He says when we are faithful with the little, God will make us ruler over much!

A Prayer for Today

“Father God, today I choose to be obedient. I don’t want to let little foxes affect my finances. I dedicate my resources to You. Speak to my heart and show me where to give. I choose to be a faithful sower and expect to reap an abundant harvest by Your Word in Jesus’ name! Amen.”