United Party for National Development (UPND) Kafue Member of Parliament Miriam Chonya has called on Government to bring down the number of roadblocks mounted by the Zambia Police traffic Unit between Lusaka and Kafue to curb traffic jams.

Ms. Chonya has observed that more than three roadblocks mounted between Lusaka and Kafue Districts coupled with the toll gate in Shimabala inconvenience road users especially motorists and commuters.

And Ms. Chonya states that the Frequent User Discount system in which motorists pay up to k200 before they can qualify for a user discount of K10 per day has not given them relief in Kafue and she has since urged Government to revisit the designed system.

“The people of Kafue are cooperative and do support government when it comes to developmental projects. They equally expect government to listen and reciprocate when they cry out. Right now the issue of the tollgates and roadblocks is causing a strain on the people who are going to Lusaka to earn some money that helps to boost our local economy. We hope government looks into these issues urgently” Ms. Chonya said

Ms. Chonya who also donated equipment for physiotherapy and K10, 000 was speaking at a fundraising dinner dance hosted by the newly upgraded Kafue General Hospital last evening officiated by Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe.

Meanwhile, Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe called on Kafue residents familiarise themselves with the Seventh National Development Plan in order to appreciate Government’s to development the District and the nation at large.

And Mwakalombe pledged K10, 000 in his own capacity to support the hospital.

The other donations and service pledges were made by individuals and the local business houses in Kafue. Well-wishers from Chongwe also donated some five wheelchairs and over k80, 000 was raised during the event.