Zamtel and Barclays Bank Zambia Plc today announced the launch of online payment solution to enable Zamtel customers pay for various communication products and services.

In a statement released to the media today the two companies said that together they bring together years of experience and unique expertise in telecommunication and financial services to deliver a payment solution that is safe, secure, reliable and efficient and is consistent with provisions of the National Payment Systems Act (2007).

” Through this partnership, Zamtel customers will be able to pay for their data accounts on ADSL as well as purchase credit for pre-paid mobile and fixedline numbers from the comfort of their homes or offices using an e-Commerce platform,” read the statement.

Using the e-Commerce solution, users will be able to purchase credit, data bundles on ADSL, check credit balance and view payment history.

Commenting on the partnership, Barclays Bank Zambia said in line with its strategy, its focus was on delivering innovative products and services to its customers that is anchored on the effective use of technology.

“As a trusted brand in banking with over 100 years existence in Zambia, Barclays Bank Zambia has continued to focus on providing its customers with financial solutions that not only meet their needs but exceed their expectations,” read the statement.

“Globally, the banking sector has been no exception to the ever changing technology trends and for this reason, we have continued to invest in our technology platforms in order to provide our customers with superior banking services that offer them the convenience to transact anywhere and anytime. Therefore, for us at Barclays, the digital agenda is part of our DNA and as a way of transforming our customers’ experience, we constantly seek partnerships and alliances such as the one we have entered into with Zamtel in order to leverage complementary competencies that benefit customers.” said Barclays Bank Zambia Managing Director Mizinga Melu.

Commenting on the partnership, Zamtel Acting Chief Executive Officer, Sydney Mupeta said: “ This strategic partnership clearly demonstrates the confidence that both Zamtel and Barclays have in the Zambian economy and are committed to cashlite and risk-free payment solutions.”