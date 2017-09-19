In The Kitchen With Kanta : Lemon and Garlic Prawns

Prep 5 mins| Cook 10mins

Serves: 4 

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 1 bunch parsley, chopped
  • 3 cloves garlic, minced or finely chopped
  • 500g prawns, shelled (or if you would prefer remove the shells)
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • 75ml white wine (optional)
  • salt and black pepper, to taste

Method

Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Once melted, add parsley and garlic and cook gently for 30 seconds.

Add prawns to the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until pink. Add lemon juice, white wine (if you are using it) and seasoning. Stir through for a minute or two to let the flavours combine.

Serving

Serve hot, with rice, spaghetti or pasta.

 

Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host

