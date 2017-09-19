Prep 5 mins| Cook 10mins
Serves: 4
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 bunch parsley, chopped
- 3 cloves garlic, minced or finely chopped
- 500g prawns, shelled (or if you would prefer remove the shells)
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- 75ml white wine (optional)
- salt and black pepper, to taste
Method
Heat the butter in a large frying pan. Once melted, add parsley and garlic and cook gently for 30 seconds.
Add prawns to the pan and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until pink. Add lemon juice, white wine (if you are using it) and seasoning. Stir through for a minute or two to let the flavours combine.
Serving
Serve hot, with rice, spaghetti or pasta.
Kanta Temba is a Cake maker and decorator|Lusaka Times Food columnist|TV show host
Reach Kanta via her website and social media:
