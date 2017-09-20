PR Girl Media hosted the inaugural ‘Oktoberfest Lusaka’ on 15 & 16 September 2017. The colorful event was attended by over 1,500 people who mingled in a well set-up beer garden at Chita Lodge Park in Olympia.
The event has been introduced as part of PR Girl Media’s calendar events to integrate cultures and traditions. “Oktoberfest is a German beer festival dating from the 1800s. We will host the event every year alongside the original event in Munich.” Said Monde Nyambe who is the Event Coordinator at PR Girl Media. The Public Relations and Event Management agency is offering a chance to attendants to win a trip for two to Munich in Germany. “This event is more than just a party, it’s an opportunity to integrate German and Zambian culture. Therefore, we believe that the winners’ experience of the original Oktoberfest in Munich will be a step towards this mission.” Explained Monde Nyambe.
The winner of the competition will be announced today via a Facebook Live draw on the PR Girl Media page. Details can be found on PR Girl Media social media platforms.
Do we have to copy everything?
I thought it is supposed to be in October.
It’s not yet ‘Oktoberfest’, was it? Germans in Zambia, impressive! 🙂
Anyway I guess it doesn’t have to be in October and you don’t have to be German… so enjoy and call it whatever, anytime of the year.
another sex party in hidden detail why mother ZAMBIA do we always copy other pipo culture honestly.No wonder in the arab world there nothing like that coz those pipo are original the dont copy as we zambians and as well as africans
Where are the 1500 people hiding? This looks like a friends chit chat!
looks like 15 pipo.
life and living pa ZED. What a christian nation zoona…lol
‘Kudala, girls used to cook like their mothers, but manje, they drink like their fathers. Do we really have to copy everything because nivakubazungu!
Great, this is an opportunity for RATSA and Zambia Police to breathalyze drunkards and charge them. Another opportunity for Ministry of Health to distribute condoms and also offer HIV testing to willing people.
SURELY WHY? COPING EVERYTHING LETS BE WHO WE ARE, IF ITS FROM GERMAN SO WHAT AND WHO CARES.