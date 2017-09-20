PR Girl Media hosted the inaugural ‘Oktoberfest Lusaka’ on 15 & 16 September 2017. The colorful event was attended by over 1,500 people who mingled in a well set-up beer garden at Chita Lodge Park in Olympia.

The event has been introduced as part of PR Girl Media’s calendar events to integrate cultures and traditions. “Oktoberfest is a German beer festival dating from the 1800s. We will host the event every year alongside the original event in Munich.” Said Monde Nyambe who is the Event Coordinator at PR Girl Media. The Public Relations and Event Management agency is offering a chance to attendants to win a trip for two to Munich in Germany. “This event is more than just a party, it’s an opportunity to integrate German and Zambian culture. Therefore, we believe that the winners’ experience of the original Oktoberfest in Munich will be a step towards this mission.” Explained Monde Nyambe.

The winner of the competition will be announced today via a Facebook Live draw on the PR Girl Media page. Details can be found on PR Girl Media social media platforms.