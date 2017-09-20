TOPSTAR subscription Bouquets Launch in pictures

0
5 views
-(from left to right) Indepedent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Josphine Mapoma, Topstar Chief Executive Officer Leo Liao, Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Godfrey Malama and ZNBC Acting Director General Malulelo Lusambo poss for a photo during the launch of the topstar subscription Bouquets
Topstar Chief Executive Officer Leo Liao chats with Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Godfrey Malama during the launch of the topstar subscription Bouquets
Topstar Chief Executive Officer Leo Liao welcomes Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Godfrey Malama and ZNBC Acting Director General Malulelo Lusambo
Indepedent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Director General Josphine Mapoma (l) Topstar Chief Executive Officer Leo Liao (centre) and Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Godfrey Malama
Topstar Chief Executive Officer Leo Liao (l) Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Godfrey Malama (r) and ZNBC Acting Director General Malulelo Lusambo (c) having a light moment shortly after the launch of the topstar subscription Bouquets
Topstar Sales Director Cliff Sichone showning journalist the new subscription bouguet during the launch of the topstar subscription Bouquets
Topstar Sales Director Cliff Sichone addresing the media and other stakeholders during the launch of the topstar subscription Bouquets
Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary Godfrey Malama chats with topstar Chief Executive Officer Leo Liao during the launch of the topstar subscription Bouquets

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here