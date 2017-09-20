Zesco United suffered their second successive league defeat and failed to go 3rd after losing 3-0 at home to Lumwana Radiants on Tuesday night in Ndola.

The loss came ten days after Zesco lost 3-2 away to Zanaco on September 10 in Lusaka.

However, the loss arrives just four days before Zesco’s big home date against SuperSport United on September 23 in a 2017 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal, final leg following a 0-0 away first leg draw on September 15 in Pretoria.

Zesco had goalkeeper Dieudonne Ntibahezwa to thank for keeping the scoreline down in the early 20 minutes.

Their best chance came in the 21st minute but Davis Kasirye’s goal bound effort was swept off the line by Enock Chingwere.

But Chisenga Lukwembe sent Zesco to the ropes with the first goal on the stroke of halftime.

Chanda Mushili added the second in the 72nd minute when he stole the ball from Ntibahezwa that left the goalkeeper injured.

Ntibahezwa was unfortunately replaced by defender Fackson Kapumbu because Zesco had exhausted all their substitutes by the 56th minute.

Eddie Sinyangwe then put the result beyond doubt five minutes deep into stoppage time when he turned in a cross from Lukwembe.

Zesco stay 6th on 46 points,seven behind leaders Green Buffaloes from 28 games with eleven matches left.

Lumwana also stay put in 9th despite the win but are four points behind Zesco on 42 points.