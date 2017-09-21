Zambia are set to continue wearing the Mafro kit well into Chipolopolo’s last official game in 2017.
The Football Association of Zambia terminated its contract with the Asian-based sportswear maker in August barely four months into a two-year deal.
This is after Mafro failed to meet its preliminary contractual obligations.
“The termination of the contract is as of December 31, 2017,” a source familiar with the development told LT Sports.
This means Zambia will wear Mafro for the October away 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier against Nigeria away on October 7 including the teams’ final pool match on November 6 at home against Cameroon.
Meanwhile, the source also confirmed that FAZ was already considering three kit prospects.
“Adidas is a strong prospect but Umbro and Kappa are also interested,” the source revealed.
New Balance is another kit provider FAZ wants to look at.
Super Eagles vs Chipolopolo
“New balance” will be another mafi-ro. lets look at established dressers please.
Kekekekeke these PF even soccer jersey are peeling off like the $1milli/km roads?
And that was just in first half.
Who gave the tender? If we follow Mafro, we find them at statehouse.
Option A for Adidas is the best