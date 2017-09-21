Zambia are set to continue wearing the Mafro kit well into Chipolopolo’s last official game in 2017.

The Football Association of Zambia terminated its contract with the Asian-based sportswear maker in August barely four months into a two-year deal.

This is after Mafro failed to meet its preliminary contractual obligations.

“The termination of the contract is as of December 31, 2017,” a source familiar with the development told LT Sports.

This means Zambia will wear Mafro for the October away 2018 FIFA World Cup Group B qualifier against Nigeria away on October 7 including the teams’ final pool match on November 6 at home against Cameroon.

Meanwhile, the source also confirmed that FAZ was already considering three kit prospects.

“Adidas is a strong prospect but Umbro and Kappa are also interested,” the source revealed.

New Balance is another kit provider FAZ wants to look at.