President Edgar Lungu says those with evidence or any useful information about fire tenders must come forward and those charged with the responsibility to investigate must show interest in the matter.

“There has been an outcry about the recently acquired fire trucks and I think that those charged with the responsibility to investigate must show interest in the matter”

Speaking when he addressed Zambian’s Living in the United State of America at Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission in New York yesterday, President Lungu charged that he is not corrupt and will not be intimidated by accusations of corruption as he carries out his duties.

“I know also that whenever a tender is given to one person the other loser raises questions, but since there is a lot of protests over this one those with information of wrong doing must come forward” President Lungu said.