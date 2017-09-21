President Edgar Lungu says those with evidence or any useful information about fire tenders must come forward and those charged with the responsibility to investigate must show interest in the matter.
“There has been an outcry about the recently acquired fire trucks and I think that those charged with the responsibility to investigate must show interest in the matter”
Speaking when he addressed Zambian’s Living in the United State of America at Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission in New York yesterday, President Lungu charged that he is not corrupt and will not be intimidated by accusations of corruption as he carries out his duties.
“I know also that whenever a tender is given to one person the other loser raises questions, but since there is a lot of protests over this one those with information of wrong doing must come forward” President Lungu said.
what a waste of oxygen… take information to ACC which is part of you and you control it? You can F.OOL some people sometime but you can’t F.OOL all the people all the time
yaba abena nostradamus mwatusebanya. the man was right infront of you and you failed us. busy clapping. fron today onwards we dont want to hear your warrior prowessness of defending truth and justice behind an annoynmous name yet in the face of a real adversory muletotafye. yaba, its a shame!!!! there is no hope for zambians. all the nonsense we say behind the keyboards is just gibberish. we cant really act.
This proves that President Lungu has nothing to hide.
Of the people that tendered the company given were the right company, it’s as simple as that.
If you have a problem, honestly you can kiss my behind. I’m sick and tired of this unnecessary emphasis on this minuscule tender.
I think what the President is saying is true. Stop insulting the President. if you have the evidence please bring it forward like CK said he has evidence. Chishimba kabwili and anyone else can now bring their evidences forward. if the President fail to act on them then at that point you can insult him. Zambian we have a bad habit of talking without evidence.
What a country…..
@Kolwe, yes especially women were clapping too much. Me I wanted Kapyongo to respond to that Firetrucks question, but Ba Harry said awe bane mulekeni umunenu. So I used too much short time with Ba Harry discussing manganese in Mansa.
You see when Edgar is among good guys like Ba Kapambwe, Ba Harry, becomes likeable.
I didn’t see Kaizer, I had action for him.
Good call. The figures make sense if one looks at what Chilufya Tayali quoted.
HH is still dreaming of being President and those UNPD followers are rabid! 2021 headline, HH FLOUNDERS FOR THE 6TH TIME!
Bonkani Zulu was seated next to lungu at kusefya pa ngwena ceremony.
A few days later Bokani Zulu was awarded the contract for the small fire engines.
When u see a lot of Flies around someone, just know that someone has sh1tted in his pants.
IT’S A FAIR CALL – YOU WONDER WHY THE UPND FOLKS WANT TO DEVELOP COLD FEET WHEN ASKED TO CALL FOR LEGAL REDRESS.
Should we fold our arms and hail unsubstantiated corruption calls when asked to come forth with what you have, you go hiding like koswes in their holes. If the ACC is not functioning, take ’em to task. The UPND has blamed the ECZ, the POLICE, the JUDICARY, the PARLIAMENT, ZNBC, the ZAMBIAN PEOPLE etc. This time they are hailing disparaging remarks at the ACC. These cowards are too much. These ch(a)ps with heavy hearts, awe sure.
Yes let those with info report to ACC!!
Indeed no need to be disturbed by bitter opposition leaders who never voted for PF!!!
Many people shall appreciate your good works later and not now.so just keep on fulfilling 2016 campaign promises Mr President!!
They say “ulelila tabamucheba ku kanwa”.hence,ignore cry babies in opposition!!
“I know also that whenever a tender is given to one person the other loser raises questions, but since there is a lot of protests over this one those with information of wrong doing must come forward” President Lazy said.
Only when its not transparent – how can Lazy Lungu even say this?
A lot of protests from the usual protesters. We know them. They started protesting prior to the 8/11 polls. They will die protesting. Icaho ichi!
What a hypocrite!!!
We all know whistle blowers are greatly punished in Zambia. Ask the last ACC CEO.
CK has blown the whistle saying he has evidence am the evidence is good enough to start a case here. No need for more evidence
@MyZambia
That’s cowardice of the highest order. Don’t say we all know, its only you who knows. You lie between your teeth.
@5.1 Musonda kateule
Who are you waiting for “to start a case”. Even CK can file a lawsuit. HH went to the Concourt without evidence, now, that is dangerous. No prima facie facie here only illusions.
My evidence is there are same spec trucks for half that price , some of the cheaper tenders were for same specs with minor adjustments…..
Spaka boyi, local prices quoted for items sold in the UK or SA are different from prices for export. I import products into Zambia and I was forced to open an office in JHB and London because the prices I was quoted when I told the supplies that I was in Zambia were about 20% higher than what I now get since I now have local contacts.
Yuma
At the end of the day some one needs to stand up and say enough is enough, GRZ is only prepared to pay so much…….as things are now it is a free for all , mana from heaven, only it is the future of Zambia being scavenged……
just like the opposition, ATI waste of oxygen right after the Government told them to take whatever griviencies they had to the ACC. to the opposition everything is controlled by the PF, you explain to them ati a petition takes 14days ATI let the petition be heard, fine report your case to Kim Jong-un president of North Korea if you like
#HHLIES
Transgender jo, how can they report to Kim jong when kalaba has put his nose in it telling him to stop firing missiles ?
That’s the way to set aside a hot matter. The police and ACC are impotent.
So, we know his answer that the ACC investigated and there is no case.
Waste of time to even think the ACC will tackle the matter to the bone.
Then go and hung yourselves because you are just making noise here. How else do you want to clear your confusion. No prima facie case here. Ask Mushipe and Mwibu to help you that is if you have Mula, it’s not for free you know.
Bring in a cross party board to investigate this……ee all know what happened to kaizer Zulus case at ACC…..
Was this audience PF Cadres in New York or Zambians in New York?
The president is right let us see how that one million dollars was spent on one truck each , I can see some gaps in this case since you can’t buy 42trucks from one dealer and never get a discount.
This is questionable to any observer, it is not practical 42 trucks no discount , at a million dollars is a terrible mistake to make.
The actual cost was $1,300,000 per truck but a discount of $300,000 was negotiated.
What a Joke? A hypocite and a Vote and Money Thief investigating himself? He is now trying to cover up .Who doesn’t know that ECL is the most corrupt President in the World? Its not a Secret that as a practicing lawyer Lungu stole a client’s money and got de-registered by LAZ? Becoz of massive stealing Lungu is now a millionaire. The fish rots from the Head downwards.
Lungu is a lier….he complains that investigations only seem to start on his say so…….so why don’t you replace those heads at ACC if they are not proactive???
You will not replace them because you lungu controls them.
A serious president would have suspended all those involved the procurement of equipment and then instituted investigation. But instead he is already challenging those with evidence to come forward. You have the whole government machinery to investigate and you are challenging people with evidence especially that one of your close associate soko is involved. But lishamo pa “Z” ukukwata chaps like this one as a president. Zambia is just a cursed country mwee.
How many times will he suspend? How many accusations come up? Since he is also accused will he suspend himself? You do not spend your team at an accusation. You need to establish a case … before yoi start suspensions …
The company is just very new to win such tenders. It was formed merely to to help the president and his thieving cabinet to milk the little hard earned money that the few tax payers cough through their noses. Poor civil servants and our hard working poor farmers are suffering and yet they buy such machines when they are the ones who bring tension in the country by arresting people without cause. Time is coming when you will be made to account all the money stollen.
What evidence do you need? These company was formed specifically for this tender. The owners of the company do not produce fire tenders, hence subcontracted the supply to someone else. These chaps have no experience whatsoever and yet they got the bid. Of course, you defending your fellow thieves.
The first step is to acknowledge that there maybe a problem since there is so much outcry, and the next is to appoint an independent body ( no party affiliations), to investigate this issue. I get the feeling that Lungu is already getting defensive about this and he probably knows who is responsible for the extravagance.
Mr President, Chishimba Kambwili told us that he has the quotations from the same company which supplied the 42 fire trucks. I think this is evidence enough to verify what exactly happened. We all know were CK stays, so get the quotations from him simple.
How can you take the voice of one bitter failed expelled politician for his word? CK told us this, CK told us that. Look who is talking. That same President you are addressing here just fired the hell outa CK. He is the reason these late revelation has come to the fore. Now since this looks like an emotional game on the part of CK the blackmailer, it is playing well in the hands of hallucinating UPND folks. Sorry, this sounds rude but right on point.
Kapondo its not not just the quotations. Its also meeting the technical requirements the buyer wants. Why is Zambia so full of dull people? Is it because teachers forge their qualifications?
Mr President, great that you are indicating interest in this matter but for you to say that those that have the evidence should come forward is trying to avoid the matter, unless you SIR demand the truth nothing will happen we all know that. Why not just instruct those with the ‘responsibility to investigate’ to do their job and give us results. This country will never go anywhere when leaders fail to do the right thing.
Do you think the president has a problem with $1000000 valued truck? Vincent Mwale is cabinet member and this could not have gone through without cabinet knowledge. He is saying that if you, Sacks Ngwele, thinks there is something fishy going on here, take that step (with helpful information) and present your case to relevant investigative wings.
Thorn….
You mean the same investigative wings that stoped kiezer zulus corruption case on instructions from lungu ??
Chishimba kambwili where are you ? Your take on this pleas ?
They are saying you are telling lies…….
Now that’s powerful spaka, you are now getting it. That’s my point. I bet you on your life CK will play go into hiding on this issue.
You see, when allegations are made if there is overwhelming evidence for a case it is an automatic prima facie. Careful with bitter lots. They will mislead you and disappear in thin air.
There you CK, prove your case! I am waiting.
But he is saying that knowing that evidence is difficult to be provided in such cases. But surely assuming there was no corruption, is it surely sensible to spend money in such a manner. 9 billion kwacha unrebased currency on one fire tender