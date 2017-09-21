U.S. President Donald Trump was met with silence from African leaders Wednesday when he tried to congratulate them for the economic progress the continent has made.
“Africa has tremendous business potential. I’ve so many friends going to your countries, trying to get rich,” Trump told them at a luncheon Wednesday in New York, according to CNBC. “I congratulate you. They’re spending a lot of money,” he said.
Trump reportedly paused for laughter or applause, but none ensued.
The suggestion that wealthy Americans might be trying to enrich themselves in Africa would have been a sensitive one at the event, given that African labor and natural resources were subjected to centuries of European and American exploitation in the colonial era, including during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
“For American firms it’s really become a place that they have to go — that they want to go,” Trump continued, noting that six of the world’s ten fastest-growing economies are in Africa.
Most U.S. ambassadorships to African nations remain unfilled at this point, CNBC reports, even though all Obama-era appointees were recalled prior to Trump’s inauguration in January. This means that a majority of countries in Africa cannot conduct diplomacy with the U.S. through an ambassador.Trump also appeared to have referred to Namibia as “Nambia” in his speech, at one point saying that “Nambia’s health system is increasingly self-sufficient.” A transcript of the speech from the White House confirmed that Trump was indeed referring to Namibia.
Source:TIME
And there you have it ,the naked truth folks.I’m 100% sure one of the aforementioned friends sold Zambia Fire trucks at $1million a piece. Congratulations for continuing with dedication and commitment to make the West wealthier and even passionately defending them in Parliaments across Africa ( no its value for money,no they are investors,no they are creating jobs!)
@Lindiwe.
Well spoken. So much for value for money
Donald Trump is a great leader and under his Presidency the United States is seeing unprecedented growth in its economy! All the major indices such as the Dow Jones Industrial average have been making amazing gains, the US dollar continues to gain against all other major currencies, the US industrial sector continues to recover and the world as a whole is getting geared for the US infrastructure programme that has begun with nations such as Zambia set to benefit by exporting raw materials such as copper! God bless Donald Trump!
Some truth in Trump’ speech. Take the Chinese for example, they have taken over from selling in markets to big contracts in the mines and GRZ. Wake-up Zambians and get involved.
God bless Zambia
1.3 I wonder Zambias don’t go to other countries and exploit their resources. Even Congolese manage to make money in while we call them ba Kasai. We remain poor.
@Ichalo Lifupa. You can’t get involved if you’re not connected to someone powerful within the corridors of power. That’s the sad part. Instead of encouraging fair competition so that the government can start getting competitive prices for goods and services it buys, corruption is encouraged and as such prices for goods and services go up. That’s the main reason Africa will never develop.
Ba Trump nabo
He just told you the truth. You think buying a Range Rover after stealing from the country makes you rich. They persons who sells you that Range Rover is getting richer my friend. Your Range Rover will de-value the moment you drive it out of the lot..Thanks Trump for being trustful.
Trump is only saying it as it is, and it’s up to us Africans to work up and realise that we need to take control of our affairs. When are we ever going to realise that we have potential and that our resources belong to us?
Teresa May and her foreign Secretary are back home today and it’s business as usual with Brexit and fixing the uk economy. Is our Zambian deligation on extended leave in the USA ? Apologies if they are already jetting out back to some serious business.
They are still shopping in Broadway..when they spend thousands of dollars in those New York high-end shops they think that’s being rich. But a white man knows that one is defined by where they come from and not what coat they put on their back. ‘A rich president of a very poor country’ will never gain you respect..
its a waste of money sending some of these African leaders to the UN. Some of these leaders look at it as an opportunity to travel and do shopping or as an opportunity to take friends out, like one is going to cc night club in chawama forgetting their on international duty. Has the presidential plane become Zambia national airways.
The fooools are clapping ignorantly forgetting that he is telling how they can be poor surrounded by richies and waiting for foreigners..
True…
For clarity 1 million dollars is 9 million six hundred thousand kwacha and non rebased currency 9 billion six fimo fimo just one truck. But assuming there was no corruption, is this surely normal mwebantu. Surprisingly it is even being defended.
Very well spoken Mr. President Trump: Zambia is one of them where there are several minerals name them, and Chines are taking them away: Well spoken Leaders with power: Instead of we Zambians develop our country, we are even smiling in calling people from out side forgetting that money is going a way. We shall reap what we are sowing.
We are fooooling plain and simple. Our engineers don’t want to do dirty work. They want to put on suits and sit behind a computer all day. Chinese will do the work and become millionaires..
Time for political correctness is over. Let us for once learn to be truthful; this is why Trump won the US Elections. He is not a politician, he speaks his mind and he says it as it is and right now he is going according to what he promised the people of America during campaign. That is why America is experiencing unprecedented economic growth with more jobs created in a very short period in office beating the record of 5 previous US presidents. Maybe we don’t need these politicians any more … God bless America! God bless Zambia!
Ok Trump just tell your friends not take too much.
Nandje khakis well said.kikiki
About time we learnt how to spot bad governance and thieving traits and to be free to talk about it. We often hear people supporting useless individuals in this government who don’t bring anything of benefit to the poor majority. Lets vote for those with progressive political views stop voting for individuals just because they come from your compound or they are your friend. The country has gone to ruins with headless chickens running it who don’t care about the ones who voted them in .The poor are content when they are bribed with a bag of sugar and they fail to look at the bigger picture.
Trump said NAMBIA, maybe he meant ZAMBIA. But our health system has NOT improved. Just visit UTH mortuary & count how many dead bodies are leaving for burial. it’s a national disaster.
$42 million could have been put to good use instead of buying sub-standard fire trucks.
I was in Europe for over 2 years. During that time, I only witnessed 1 funeral, that of an elderly woman.
Then don’t die so that we’ve got one death less.
Plain vanilla statement- no grey areas.
Are Trump`s friends part of the Brenthurst foundation that most Zambia Politicians are pre-occupied with? Are Trump`s friends the so-called Colonial Imperialist that everyone is bit.ching about? Now that Trump has told directly, it’s no longer a secret, therefore I would have expected ECL and Vuvuzelas here to stand up and say “NO” to Trump`s friends instead of their conspiration theories that they are occupied with.