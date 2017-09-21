

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services says it has procured some tablets meant to help in the newly established Electronic Cabinet System ( ECS ).

Ministry of information and Broadcasting Services Director for Planning and Information Beaton Kaluba says as one of the facilitators for the ECSs, the Ministry has so far purchased three electronic tablets.

In an interview with ZANIS today, Kaluba said the E- Cabinet System will enable the Ministry give advice to the minister on cabinet issues and get her comments electronically.

Once the process is fully implemented, it will be rare that cabinet will have to sit physically for its sessions, the Director added.

The introduction of the E-Cabinet System will also enhance the Green economy in that the gases that are emitted through toners from computers during the printing process will lessen.

however said that the paperwork system will not be phased out completely as it still supports the electronic system.

Mr Kaluba has noted that despite the E-cabinet system being prone to cyber high jacking, it is more efficient and government will find means of ensuring security of confidential documents.

And the Director has disclosed that in line with the E- Cabinet System, the Ministry in the 2018 budget is in the process of purchasing equipment for ZANIS in all districts to ensure easy processing of Data and for information to be submitted easily.