A University of Zambia student studying computer science at main campus has developed a density controlled traffic lights prototype as part of the efforts to locally come up with a smart traffic control system that can dynamically control changing traffic density.
The density controlled traffic lights system works more like the traffic control police who come in handy when different routes on the road have got different traffic densities.
The system works by counting traffic on all routes and dynamically assigns appropriate time slots to each route to avoid unnecessary delays. The prototype can also display the number of incoming and outing cars on a display. The system was designed to replace traffic lights which use static hard programmed times which are not smart enough to detect at any given time the status of traffic on the road.
The student identified as Mike Mudimba plans on adding more features to the system such as production of real time traffic statistics that can be displayed by motorists on their mobile devices, this will aid motorists navigate through traffic. The system may also come in handy in case of emergencies such as creating paths for Ambulances or government motorcades.
The computer science student has further called for funding to enable the full testing and production on live environment.
“We know similar technology exists in first world countries but there is no need to import something we can locally produce. We need to start supporting our own ideas and products”.
SOURCE: UNZA Network Facebook page
If it were a political issue, there would have countless comments. Now that it is a scientific issue and the same no one wants to comment. As usual as black people are outsmarted because we are so dull scientifically. We only know cho-chise. UNZA student keep up the good work.
Support him this young man otherwise next you will hear is in UK.
Good thinking. you can sell your project to government @ $42,000,000.
Wow! This is brilliant. Please support this young man
Well done young man. I hope you receive support.
Well done…..keep it up
Well done my friend hope this will be support up-to its fullest level. What i think of is coming up with an association for young scientists am also a graduate from and joined JETS club when i was in secondary school. won national fair on district level 5 times province level 4 times and national 2 times. get in touch with me if interested.
This thinking was for the 18th Century.
Now you need to think about satellite managed traffic control systems.
Good for you though.
THESE ARE THE MINDS ZAMBIA IS LOOKING FOR AND MY WISH IS THAT THIS MAN IS PRACTICALLY BACKED BY ZICTA TO HELP HIM FIND AN INDUSTRY LOCALLY THAT CAN DEVELOP THE SYSTEM AND START USING IT ON ZAMBIA’S ROADS AND EVEN EXPORT TO OUR NEIGHBOURING COUNTRIES AND YONDER. KEEP IT UP YOUNG MAN. WHAT YOU HAVE INNOVATED CAN BE A STANDARD FOR OUR ROADS IN ZAMBIA.
Great idea, in addition develop an App that uses crowdsourced data from its users to provide more accurate real-time info about how many cars are travelling towards the traffic lights, suggest alternative routes and provides estimated travel times based on the traffic.