UN General Assembly in pictures

1
29 views

 

President Lungu share a light moment with Foreign Affairs minister Harry Kalaba at Salvation Army International Social Justice Commission in New York where he addressed Zambian’s Living in United States of America
security council debate on peace keeping
Bilateral meeting with World Health Organisation
Bilateral meeting with World Health Organisation
Bilateral meeting with World Health Organisation
Bilateral meeting with World Health Organisation
President Lungu addresses Zambians living in New york
His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, President of the Republic of Zambia addresses the General assemblys annual general debate
Bilateral meeting with World Health Organisation

President Edgar Lungu chairing a meeting on Human Trafficking and forced Labour with the British Prime Minister Theresa May
President Edgar Lungu chairing a meeting on Human Trafficking and forced Labour with the British Prime Minister Theresa May

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here