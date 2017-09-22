The Government needs more than 600 million kwacha for it to fully equip 220 schools which were recently upgraded from basic to secondary level, with fully-fledged laboratories, General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga has said.
JCTR recently conducted media site visits in Mongu Western Province.
The team visited Kanyonyo secondary school which is grappling with inadequate computer laboratory space and equipment for Grade 12 exam and learning purposes as the existing mobile facility, taking 35 students at a specific time.
Kanyonyo Secondary School in Kapulanga Community has had no ablution block for over three years now.
Lack of sanitation is contributing to poor quality education and a learning environment considering that for now a makeshift ablution is built with reed mats.
JCTR says it hopes that once government secures the funds, Kanyonyo school will not be left out among the 220 school.
In picture below is the school’s mobile laboratory and makeshifts ablution used by pupils.
Get a loan from IMF. You have proved prudent in your spend so far.
I have no doubt you will use that money wisely.
Mr Mutati I’m talking to you.
Stable currency, influx of foreign investment, malls built left Right and centre, roads built, for engines procured
This is a definition of a successful Government to me.
The fire tenders were only K390m (y)
assuming 500 pupils at each school we are talking about 110 000 children and yet this inept PF govt found it prudent to buy over priced Fire engines! A day of reckoning will surely come
Jonathan must be bad with money, priorities! Buy beer or food? Go party or pay rent? Buy fire trucks used by bazungus for rescuing cats in trees or equip schools at home??
Sorry my children, there is no money for your education as our hard earned taxes and huge loans borrowed on our behalf was stolen by Lungu and his PF thieves.
Maybe you should just learn to steal yourselves and then you can enjoy expensive travels all over the world while the rest of your Zambian family wallow in poverty and hunger.
Don’t worry about the consequences of your dishonesty and lies, just join a corrupt political party and make sure you share a few millions of your loot with someone like Lungu, and you will never be caught or prosecuted and punished for the evil you have done.
Just call for a day of “prayer and fasting” and do some dancing at elections and you will be fine.
Just the kickback from that Fire Truck Tender can buy those desks and the excess from that grossly overpriced Ndola- Lusaka can pay for upgrading all schools in the country. When we tell you our leaders are reckless empty tins.
When we fail to plan, we plan to fail.
Lungu’s 3rd world leadership ,just look at those mediocre ablution blocks .
grass thatched dippers are for teachers, pupils rush to answer the call of nature behind antihills, where do you think all that juicy mushrooms that litters out highways in the rainy season comes from?
And lungu and his associates go and steal $20 million…….they charged Zambia $1 million for fire trucks costing $380,000,
www google.co.uk/amp/s/www.crawleyhappytimes.co.uk/new-state-of-the-art-fire-engine-for-crawley/amp/
That’s very true Spaka, well researched. This is ridiculous. These mates are thieving!
All credits to a blogger Harold muma…..he is the one who found that news article.. …
Copy and paste the article here..Zambians are lazy to follow that link even when some is clearly stealing from them.
220 schools upgraded by PF but you hear a chi oppo chikopo ati it was mmds projects, so what , even if it were true ,it was planned by Unip or Mmusi Maimane party who cares…. PF delivered what others couldn’t, a thinking Government looks green… I’m breaker, I’m transcendent and i approve this message
You are breaker, you are transgender….
You all theives in PF, that 20 million stolen by lungu and bokani soko would have gone a long way upgrading these schools….
Lets sell the fire tenders and pump this money in the schools
We won’t get back the 20 million stolen….
Which F00Ls will buy those used $300,000 fire tenders for $1 million ????
Face it Peter, that money is in secret bank accounts in some tax haven like Panama and the only trace of it Zambians will ever see is the TAXES and ROAD TOLLS they will be forced to pay to pay back the kaloba and the interest on the borrowed money that was stolen.
No council would be fooooolish enough to pay over $100k as they are no classed as used…what you people dont understand is a brandnew car depreciates immediately you drive off the show room.
Go and beg again you have experience in that.
Clear lack of priorities by these greedy empty tins who are happy to pay twice for Ndola – Lusaka road and buying Fire Engines for double the price all so they can pocket the difference yet its these kids who will be paying back those loans!!
If the government can manage to purchase go’nga fire fighters trucks at $ 42million, surely cannot hesitate to fund schools which is much more important that those so called fire fighter trucks. We wait and see, bushe ba Lungu balibwela kubulaya mwa?
Remember that with the Fire Trucks the lazy foooools paid cash when it comes to water and other services they run to Africa Development Bank and World Bank.
Even Parliament Motel a pointless accomodation facility which is used as brothel or slaighter house gets higher priority than future leaders. Where on earth have seen MPs getting exclusive accomodation..what are they hiding? We pay them housing allowance why dont they go other hotels?