The Government needs more than 600 million kwacha for it to fully equip 220 schools which were recently upgraded from basic to secondary level, with fully-fledged laboratories, General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga has said.

JCTR recently conducted media site visits in Mongu Western Province.

The team visited Kanyonyo secondary school which is grappling with inadequate computer laboratory space and equipment for Grade 12 exam and learning purposes as the existing mobile facility, taking 35 students at a specific time.

Kanyonyo Secondary School in Kapulanga Community has had no ablution block for over three years now.

Lack of sanitation is contributing to poor quality education and a learning environment considering that for now a makeshift ablution is built with reed mats.

JCTR says it hopes that once government secures the funds, Kanyonyo school will not be left out among the 220 school.

In picture below is the school’s mobile laboratory and makeshifts ablution used by pupils.