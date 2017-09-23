The opposition FDD has asked the minister in charge of agriculture in the country to clarify a number of concerns regarding some operations in the ministry.

In a letter 22nd September 2017 addressed to the minister FDD Deputy National Secretary Antonio Mwanza has asked Dora Siliya to furnish the nation with information regarding among other things what happened to tender number MoA/FISP/S/0002/2017.

Mr Mwanza explained that the tender was for “Provision of Service for Management of key Process of FISP Delivery, Electronic Input Voucher Management and Payment of Agro-Dealers under farmer input support programme for the 2017/2018 session.”

Further Mr Mwanza asked Ms Siliya to explain to the nation how much government is paying banks in transactions fees on the Visa/Euro payments cards and the mechanisms the ministry has put in place eliminate ghost farmers on the E-Voucher system.

He added that the minister should also tell the nation the practical measures the ministry is putting in place to ensure that farmers are not inconvenienced as well as ensure that FISP benefits the intended beneficiaries.