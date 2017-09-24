United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has attended the Bene Mukuni traditional ceremony in Livingstone.
Speaking after the traditional ceremony, Mr. Hichilema said he holds Traditional leaders across the country in high esteem.
Mr. Hichilema has since called on the nation to join hands in supporting the traditional leaders.
Mr. Hichilema also appealed to the traditional leaders to always work in unity in ensuring peace and stability in the country whenever there are challenges.
The UPND Leader further noted that whenever the country is undergoing difficult times it is imperative that traditional leaders unite to foster normalcy and not further agitate divisions among the people.
Mr. Hichilema who reaffirmed his commitment to working with the traditional leaders across the country while preaching peace and national development devoid of discrimination, stressed the need for the country to preserve its various cultural norms as they help build on what traditional leaders begun long time ago.
Mr. Hichilema also maintains that when in government, he will not interfere with traditional boundaries but more on traditional leaders installation.
And Mr. Hichilema calls on his fellow politicians to not only respect traditional leaders but also work with them amicably in the interest of the country’s oneness while emphasising that the traditional leaders when available, should as well strive to preach oneness among the people.
Mr. Hichilema has also expressed gratitude to Senior Chief Mukuni of the Bene Mukuni people for inviting him to attend this year’s traditional ceremony.
The Leader of the UPND was accompanied to the traditional ceremony by the Leader of MMD, Dr Nevers Mumba, People’s Party Leader, Mike Mulongoti, Alliance for Democracy and Development, Charles Milupi, UPND party Vice President, Dr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, party Secretary General, Stephen Katuka, Former First Lady Dr Maureen Mwanawasa and several other senior party officials and senior citizens.
This is contained in a statement issued by UPND leader’s Deputy secretary Brian Mwiinga.
