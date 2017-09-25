The Zambia National farmers Union (ZNFU) has urged the Government to be caution in the way it handles the proposal from Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers to ban maize exports so that the country only exports finished products in the form of mealie meal.
In a statement released to the media today, ZNFU said that the country is ill prepared to store the excess maize as it does not have adequate storage facilities where this maize can sit while the process of adding value takes place.
ZNFU also said that the Maize ban will lead to rampant smuggling of maize grain across our borders., loss of revenue to the Central Treasury and loss of maize grain, which will in turn affect national food security.
Below is the full statement
PROPOSED BANNING OF MAIZE EXPORTS
The call on Government by the Zambia Union of Financial Institutions and Allied Workers to ban maize exports so that the country only exports finished products in the form of mealie meal, should be treated with utmost caution and be well thought through.
What we should immediately ask ourselves is does the country have adequate storage facilities where this maize can sit while the process of adding value takes place?
If the Food Reserve Agency buys only 500, 000 metric tonnes in a season, where will farmers, 85% of whom are small scale, going to store their maize? At whose cost?
Will this result in maize grain wastage or not? How will this impact on farmers?
Firstly, Zambia has 458 grain storage units (as at 2010) with capacity to hold 2 million metric tonnes (and a further 98, 000 metric tonnes planned additional capacity). However, of this space only 1.1 million metric tonnes is grain-habitable, while the rest needs major facelift and overhaul.
Government does not have adequate silos to store away maize from farmers, neither is it willing to buy maize off of all farmers, given the FRA’s capacity, both financially and capacity storage. Other silos are in private hands; mostly grain traders.
The storage inadequacies have resulted in the usage of modest technology; slabs, logs and sheds.
While Grain stored in a silo can remain in good condition for a longer period because fumigation and grain management is more effective; holding grain in sheds, on slabs and logs is disastrous and leads to losses of huge proportions associated with deteriorating crop quality due to long periods of outdoor storage, and rotting.
We should also ask ourselves how much shelf life mealie meal has, and how much would be moved at any given time!
Secondly, stopping the maize from being exported would lead to prices crashing further. Already maize prices have tumbled to K1.2/kg.
While this may be good for millers and consumers, it is definitely a stumbling block to the growth of the agriculture sector. Reduced earnings would lead to reduced investments and production, and ultimately reduced processing. Then the country will go back to importing maize.
This would lead to loss of jobs and increased poverty among farmers and rural dwellers. It will also lead to rampant smuggling of maize grain across our borders., loss of revenue to the Central Treasury and loss of maize grain, which will in turn affect national food security.
While it is plausible to think of strategies on how to earn the country the much needed Foreign Exchange, we should, as a country, first address the issues stated above of storage, markets, food security, jobs and the well being of the people producing the crop; the farmers.
FOR ZAMBIA NATIONAL FARMERS’ UNION
Calvin K. Kaleyi
MEDIA & PUBLIC RELATIONS MANAGER
The government does NOT care.
They care only about pocketing loans, and buying second hand 10 year old fire trucks.
Who cares about Maize
Here is the thing, here in UK we eat Potatoes, noodles etc and do not eat byproduct of Maize. Nshima? you have got to be kidding
My point is diversify people, your life span is 35 years old and that is because of the lifestyle you lead. The lifestyle starts with the food you eat. No western people eat NSHIMA.
As they colonized you, why aren’t you eating like them ( well us in this case).
This is a challenge to you.
I have a PhD
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Do you mean this country has no brains to sort out a simple issue discussed year in and year out? This Maize story is just so boring let anyone who wats to salel his/her maize sell it anywhere… if government can not pay a market price let the people sale the maize where they can get a better price. Whats the issue????
I’m beginning to lose faith in my govt!
What nonsense is this to try and enrich these millers who have already become flithy rich by buying maize at a pittance from the hard working farmer!
2021 we will see what happens, its just so sad we don’t have any good oppossition to address this issue!
Farmers have made such a big loss this year that I wonder who will farm???
Ba Lsk Times please keep reporting on these issues to do with agriculture and the challenges farmers are facing in wake of the low maize price!
The value addition initiative is way to go. However, this must be taken as a long term implementation process to give adequate time for grain storage solution.
For now, we need to continue with raw maize exports to avoid wastage and prevent smuggling.
It’s easier to export maize than mealie meal bcoz not all maize is used for mealie meal. Govt should concentrate on the K60 issue than burning maize export!