First lady Esther Lungu attends engagments in Colorado, USA

First Lady Esther Lungu with a delegation from Coca Cola during the VIP reception hosted in her honour by Project C.U.R.E at Botanic Gardens in Denver, Colorado, USA 
First Lady Esther Lungu talks with Arulussa Farm’s Edward  Ingve during the VIP reception hosted in her honour by Project C.U.R.E at Botanic Gardens in Denver, Colorado, USA
First Lady Esther Lungu talks to Liberty Day founder and president Emeritus Andy McKean (Second from right) during the VIP reception hosted in her honour by Project C.U.R.E at Botanic Gardens in Denver, Colorado, USA

 

First Lady Esther Lungu  poses for a photograph with African Methodist Episcopal Church Pastor Dr Timothy Tyler and his wife Nita Mosby Tyler
First Lady Esther with acting Zambia’s deputy Chief of Mission in Washington DC James Chisenga, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Zambia in Colorado Cherri Briggs and Project C.U.R.E founder member Dr Douglas Jackson during the Church service at African Methodist Episcopal Church

 

First Lady Esther Lungu being ushered by Rev Alan Pettis on arrival at African Methodist Episcopal for the Church service

