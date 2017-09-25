The Lusaka Magistrate Court has acquitted Minister of Religious and National Guidance Godfridah Sumaili on one count of contempt of court.
Lusaka Magistrate Ireen Wishimanga acquitted the Minister after the state offered a no evidence against the suspect. In this matter Reverend Sumaili was dragged to court by UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and five others for allegedly commenting on a treason charge that they were facing.
The treason Charge in question was however dropped by the Lusaka High Court following the DPP’s decision to enter a nolle prosequi. When the matter came up today lawyers from the National Prosecution Authority informed the court that after going through the matter they have come to a conclusion that there is no evidence to prosecute the Minister.
Mr. Hichilema and five others who are the complainants in the matter were not before the court.
Mr. Hichilema and five others had attempted to prosecute the case using private lawyers but the DPP refused saying the law only allows her office to prosecute all criminal matters in Zambia.
Lusaka Magistrate Ireeen Wishimanga allowed the DPP to take over the case after Mr. Hichilema and five others withdraw their objection for the state to take over the case.
This is another form of a nolle, when DPP takes over a case. There can be no private prosecutors if the law did not permit.
Who didnt see the evidence of Sumaili ranting about the HH treason case on ZNBC TV. When DPP took over case, smart HH did not bother to attend as the fate was known. Maybe it was agreed that the treason case and all cases connected to it (from Tayali to Sumaili) be terminated one way or another when they came up.
Mutembo Nchito took over a case when he was DPP and entered a Nolle against himself. Ba Lawyer ati bwanji!
It is very clear that this was a classic case of Contempt of Court.
That the case failed to be prosecuted is a damming indictment of the Office of the DPP. They were not upholding their duty to represent the people of Zambia, but instead the interests of this corrupt Government.
Now anyone can discuss and comment on cases sub-judice publically and expect not to be held accountable for it. A precedent has been set
This is indeed a very dark day for Justice and the Rule of Law in Zambia. Ireen Wishimanga has not only undercut the standing of Judges, but also colluded in this miscarriage.