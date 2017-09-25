Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has challenged members of Parliament to understand the content of the 7th National Development Plan.

Dr. Matibini says this is because the 7th National Development Plan is the blue print for the country’s development in the next five years.

Dr. Matibini says MPs should take interest in knowing the content of the plan in order to provide informed checks and balances on the executive.

The Speaker was speaking when he officiated at the 7th National Development Plan workshop for members of Parliament in Lusaka.

Dr. Matibini says the workshop could not come at a better time than this when the national budget is about to be presented.

And acting Clerk of the national assembly Cecilia Mbewe says Parliament has a crucial responsibility to implement the 7th National Development plan.

Mrs. Mbewe says the knowledge that will be acquired from the workshop can be used by members of Parliament to take development to their respective constituencies.

She however called for total participation from parliamentarians regardless of their political affiliations.

The one day Workshop for members of Parliament on the 7th National Development Plan was chaired by secretary to the cabinet Roland Msiska.

The objective of the workshop is to explain the content of the Plan to members of Parliament.