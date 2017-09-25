Organising CB Inter-Company Relay Tough – Mpondela

Lafarge CEO Vincent Bouckaert and ZAAA President Mr Elias Mpondela at the Lafarge HO
Zambia Athletics Association (ZAA) President Elias Mpondela has admitted that organising the inaugural Copperbelt Inter-Company Relay has been challenging.

The event is planned for October 7 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

So far 15 out of the targeted 60 companies have confirmed their participation.

“We have been rescheduling the event but this time it is going ahead. We have had challenges,” Mpondela said.

“It is tough for us but we know the Copperbelt community won’t let us down. We need support to organise this relay,” he said.

First Lady Esther Lungu is expected to grace the Copperbelt Inter-Company Relay.

    …that's what he is only good at…only capable of doing…inter company relay…but stl clinging to the title..ZAAA president…

