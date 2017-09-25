Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Alex Chilufya has said police in in Petauke have arrested a pastor identified as Masautso Mwanza, 32, of Baptist Church for defiling a minor who is also his niece of the same abode.
In a statement to Pan African Radio news this morning, Mr. Chilufya revealed that Mercy Zulu, 14, is now pregnant for his uncle Pastor Masautso Mwanza.
Mr. Chilufya notes that this occurred in June 2017 on unknown date in Petauke and the suspect is currently in Police custody to help the police with investigations.
And Commissioner Chilufya says a 10 year old girl Falace Njobvu drowned and died in Lunkuswe River in Mbenjere area near Eastern Girls Secondary school in Chipata District.
Mr. Chilufya states that the incidence happened on 22nd September, 2017 at 10:30 hours at Lunkuswe River in Mbenjere and the matter was reported to the police by her father Thomas Njobvu of Chaola Farms in Chief Chikuwe.
Mr. Chilufya notes that the body was retrieved by Fire Brigade and inspected by the police, affirming that the decease’s body had no injuries.
In a related development, Dalitso Phiri aged 7 also drowned in Lutembwe Stream whilst swimming together with his friends and the body was retrieved with no foul play suspected.
Mr. Chilufya states that the incident was reported by his grandfather Patrick Zimba, 47, of Chipumba village, Chief Jumbe in Mambwe District who is a peasant farmer.
Why are pastors and priests the worst sex offenders these days? I truly hope this pastor will himself get abused in jail.
There are way too many false prophets and pastors these days. These are the times the Bible warned us about – the end is getting nearer. These prophets are even selling water, and charging the poor in exchange for prayers.
God save Zambia.
I am sorry to hear this
Condolences to the families of the deceased.
About the young victim of incest, it’s so sad that her uncle who is also a community/ church leader molested this poor girl. I wish the report could at least have withheld her identity while investigations are in the process. She is a minor and therefore needs safeguarding against ridicule from the public. Do we have safeguarding protocols in Zambia ? Is social services doing anything to help this minor who may possibly in the future suffer with mental health issues?
so we will hear fellow pastors claiming that he is only human..meanwhile congregants were almost worshipping the pastor before the exposure. Now many such pastors still at the pulpit…if the girl didn’t fall pregnant. the pastor could still have preached last Sunday…that’s why some of us don’t have any appetite to go sit and listen to defilers, womanisers, wife beaters, conmen in the name of pastors
Because they don’t pray enough and
are not there to serve God. They are there to become rich.Satan control them
Where I live they don’t name victims who are underage… they withhold their names to protect them.
The entire country is full hypocrites what do you expect… @ ‘Christian nation’, my a$s… God will unleash his fury on the many hypocrites running around mocking God.