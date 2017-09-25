Eastern Province Commissioner of Police Alex Chilufya has said police in in Petauke have arrested a pastor identified as Masautso Mwanza, 32, of Baptist Church for defiling a minor who is also his niece of the same abode.

In a statement to Pan African Radio news this morning, Mr. Chilufya revealed that Mercy Zulu, 14, is now pregnant for his uncle Pastor Masautso Mwanza.

Mr. Chilufya notes that this occurred in June 2017 on unknown date in Petauke and the suspect is currently in Police custody to help the police with investigations.

“We have arrested a pastor identified as Masautso Mwanza, 32, of Baptist Church for defiling a minor who is also his niece of the same abode in Petauke” Mr. Chilufya said

And Commissioner Chilufya says a 10 year old girl Falace Njobvu drowned and died in Lunkuswe River in Mbenjere area near Eastern Girls Secondary school in Chipata District.

Mr. Chilufya states that the incidence happened on 22nd September, 2017 at 10:30 hours at Lunkuswe River in Mbenjere and the matter was reported to the police by her father Thomas Njobvu of Chaola Farms in Chief Chikuwe.

Mr. Chilufya notes that the body was retrieved by Fire Brigade and inspected by the police, affirming that the decease’s body had no injuries.

In a related development, Dalitso Phiri aged 7 also drowned in Lutembwe Stream whilst swimming together with his friends and the body was retrieved with no foul play suspected.

Mr. Chilufya states that the incident was reported by his grandfather Patrick Zimba, 47, of Chipumba village, Chief Jumbe in Mambwe District who is a peasant farmer.

“Dalitso Phiri aged 7 drowned in Lutembwe Stream whilst swimming together with his friends and the body was retrieved with no foul play suspected” Mr. Chilufya said