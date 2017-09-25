

Senior Chief Nzamane of the Ngoni speaking people of Chipata district has given a piece of land to investors to develop an industrial park that would among other things accommodate an ultra- modern Chipata international airport.

Senior Chief Nzamane says the intended investment will help open up rural areas that have remained underdeveloped for a long time.

He said rural industrialization was the way to go if people in rural areas were to be economically empowered.

He further observed that villagers’ economic status would change as they would be involved in many activities including land

clearing to pave way for the construction of various infrastructure in the park other than the airport.

Speaking earlier, Zambia Cooperative Federation (ZCF) Director General James Chirwa said money for the development of the industrial park was already available as his organization has partnered with different entities who are ready to invest in the country.

Mr Zimba said his organization wants the industrial park to be established in Eastern province because of its potential in

agriculture.

The industrial park would also house , an automatic tobacco curing plant, feedstock production, a research centre for

animal diseases among others.

And Chipata District Commissioner Kalunga Zulu said it was gratifying to note that investors were willing to put up an ultra-modern airport as the current Chipata airport could not accommodate bigger aero-planes.

Mr Zulu , who received the investors on behalf of Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo , thanked Senior Chief Nzamane for opening up part of his land for investment.

Various investments into feed production would go a long way in increasing the poultry industry and cutting

costs for farmers to travel long distances to treat their tobacco, he said.