Coach Zlatko Krmpotic says Zesco United were unlucky to be eliminated from the CAF Confederations Cup by SuperSport United on away goals rule.

Zesco on Saturday conceded the second goal just one minute before full time to draw 2-2 with SuperSport in the return match of the quarterfinals played at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium.

The score-line was 2-1 with a minute left on the clock when Thuso Phala equalised – a week after the first leg had finished goalless in South Africa.

“This is a luck issue. We had in the first half opportunities to score. Maybin Kalengo missed about four good opportunities. Jesse Were and Patrick Kongolo also failed to score,” Krmpotic said.

“Congratulations to my players they played well. Congratulations to our opponents they were good,” he said.

The Serbian trainer added that Zesco must move on after their elimination from the Confederation Cup.

Zesco United keeper and captain Jacob Banda described his team’s exit from the competition as heart-breaking.

“It is heart-breaking. As players we have to blame ourselves. We lacked concentration in the last minute,” a visibly shaken Banda mourned.

“We are now going to focus on the league. Fight hard and get back to the continental competition,” he said.

Zesco are shifting attention to Wednesday’s delayed Barclays Cup quarterfinal clash against Division One side Kitwe United at Nkana Stadium.