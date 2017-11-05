The Drug Enforcement Commission in Lusaka has arrested a South African national of Indian origin following an operation conducted in Lusaka’s Woodlands area on Wednesday in which an in-door cannabis lab was discovered.
Kabir Magan, 33, of House Number 35, Buluwe Road, Woodlands in Lusaka has been charged with trafficking in psychotropic drugs, unlawful cultivation of cannabis, possession of instruments for the administration of drugs and permitting unlawful use of drugs at the premises contrary to the laws of Zambia.
The lab contained an intricate system for the simulation of environmental conditions to support the plants that were being grown in polythene bags.
The operation also led to the discovery of a suspected cryptocurrency machine.
DEC Deputy Spokesperson Kamufisa Manchishi said ,”The Commission wishes to strongly warn individuals against the unlawful cultivation of cannabis which constitutes an offence under the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances Act. The Commission will not relent in its mandate of bringing offenders to book.”
He said the suspect is in Police custody and will appear in court soon.
Creativity at work. Too bad that someone within the circle blew the whistle on you. How many of such rooms do we have in Lusaka alone??
Green party please help the innovative guy….Grade A good indoor weed for personal consumption I assume.durban diesel Malawi gold,white widow,blue cherry…… Viva green party
Ah, thats a small grow house. Only 16 plants, he should walk free.
DEC must be banned and this innovative young man must be awarded and employed as an agriculture consultant, why arresting such a genius??? Meanwhile Chibuku and Kachasu continue to cause assaults, family breakdown and road accidents across the nation. Let Kapyongo concentrate on improving prison conditions instead of harrassing such innovators!
Please legalise the herb and fight doctrine likes churches. Viva mental.
Isnt he an innovative zambian entrepreneur….expensive way to grow Marijuana
The only reason he is growing indoor with artificial lighting is he wants a speedy growth and his product close his urban market …this man needs to be in partnership with ZNS or IDC not arrested!!
This is simple yet, lucrative technology at its best. The Zambian National Service should have have by now been in this business (secretly) and growing this wonder drug en-mass thereby supplying the world market especially in the middle eastern countries including even China for billions of dollars. Today sadly, we’re having these young foreign scientists raking in big bucks due to our ignorance and stupidity. All we are doing as a country is POLITICKING only including bu PENTE! Our minerals including our copper are being looted everyday right in front of our own noses. It’s only now l realise that abasungu abanesu don’t just venture into something without serious calculations. We’re indeed in serious trouble
Let green party come and remove all these draconian and primitive laws. Weed is better than alcoholic beverages like Tujilijili and cigerates
Just imagine if this was done on a commerical basis and was legal how much tax would collected from exports and skilled employment created. This herb is not even a dangerous drug like alcohol.
Zambians wake up and legalise it!!
Zambia is in the top 5 of African countries exporting cannabis to Europe, America and Asia.
Unofficially revenue is being made.. while the average Zambian is brainwashed to be against such a perfect national resource with great potential to alleviate poverty, ignorance and help us have funds to clean up our towns and cities..
The only reason it is illegal is that its very low cost to grow …. big Pharmaceutical and Tobacco companies would be put out of business. The same white man who told its illegal is the same person legalizing it in the West. Ask villagers in rural Lundazi or Malawi they will tell you that rich Dutch Businessmen come all the way from Holland just to collect samples of seeds to take back.
Zambians need to wake up from their docility!!
THERE ARE BETTER THINGS THAT CAN BE DONE USING SIMILAR TECHNOLOGY. JUST IMAGINE IF OUR SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH CENTRE (MOUNT MAKULU AND OTHERS) CAN BECOME USEFUL AND RESEARCH AND EXPERIMENT ON HOW ZAMBIA CAN TURN ALL THE WILD FRUITS AND BERRIES INTO WORLD CLASS PLANTIONS FOR LOCAL CONSUMPTION AND EXPORT TO OTHER AFRICAN COUNTRIES, EU, UK, AMERICA, CHINA, ETC. ZAMBIA HAS GOT A LOT OF WILD FRUITS THAT DO NOT GROW IN MANY AFRICAN COUNTRIES. NAMELY, AMASUKU, INFUNGO, INSAMFI, AMAKOLE, AMASAFWA, IMPUNDU, INSONGWA (OR PHYSALIS), UTUSONGOLE, INSOKOLOBE AND MANY MORE. IF OUR SCIENTIFIC RESEARCH CENTRES WERE MANNED WITH THINKERS- THESE ARE THE GOD-GIVEN NATURAL RESOURCES WHICH CAN MAKE ZAMBIA STINKING RICH. THESE CAN BE EXPORTED AS FRUITS, JUICES, MANURE, STOKE-FEED, BRIQUETTES FOR HEATING AND COOKING…
As usual there you are trying to distract everyone from the topic at hand…you can mention all those wild fruits like amasuka, impundu but you will still not get the same healthy return on investment from them as from cannabis which has an established overseas market.
…[email protected] THESE CAN BE EXPORTED AS FRUITS, JUICES, MANURE, STOKE-FEED, BRIQUETTES FOR HEATING AND COOKING (LIKE CHARCOAL), ETC. ZAMBIA NATIONAL SERVICE CAN BE USED TO PIONEER PLANTATION EXPERIMENTS FOR THE ABOVE MENTIONED FRUITS AND BERRIES. ZAMBIA IS HUNGRY BY CHOICE.
…PLEASE WATCH THE ABOVE VIDEO.
this is total agriculture science and very scientific indeed.why arrest him instead of funding his scheme for posterity? .Cannibies are authorized in zambia so DEC should assisted him with the license to expand his operations which can bring much needed divestification/employment in zambia.Arresting pipo is not a solution to our ills but robust negotions and get a win win out come .
Leave the cannabis lab aside, is Bitcoin mining illegal in Zambia?