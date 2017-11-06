FOREIGN pastors are allegedly being forced to bribe Government officials to avoid being reported to Immigration Department for deportation, it has been revealed.
This came to light following the arrest and planned deportation of Pastor Austine Obosele who claims that his deportation stems from his refusal to pay a K30, 000 bribe to a named Ministry official.
Some of them revealed to the Daily Nation that foreign pastors were being targeted by some ministry officials without the minister’s knowledge.
This was also confirmed by one of the local church leaders.
“My pastor was asked to bribe someone at the Immigration office K20, 000 so that he could be given a permit,” the Lusaka-based church leader disclosed.
The church leader who preferred anonymity explained that his pastor, a Congolese national pastoring a church in one of the compounds in Lusaka, had his permit extended after paying K20, 000.
He said after his pastor applied for his permit’s renewal, the application was rejected twice and was told that his position needed to be Zambianised, meaning it had to be given to a Zambian pastor to lead the church and he was advised to apply for the third time. The church leader explained that his pastor was then advised by his Congolese friend, a fellow pastor who has married a Zambian lady, a lawyer by profession.
He said the lawyer told his pastor that she knew someone from Immigration Department and if that person could be bribed with a K20, 000, he would be given a permit.
“He was advised to bring K20, 000 and that money was organised,” he disclosed.
The leader said that even after the money was organised, the permit had not yet come out and despite the bribe being paid two months ago.
He said his pastor was not dealing with someone from Immigration directly but he was dealing with a middle man and to date no permit had been given to the named pastor.
“I don’t think he needs to wait this long, we have now entered into the third month, he still has not gotten his permit. But the money was paid almost three months now and he began the process of renewing his permits four months again,” the church leader said.
He explained that his pastor had been in Zambia for the past eight years and he only needed his permit to be renewed for only two years then he could become a Zambian resident.
“When he makes a follow up he is being told that everything has been done and it’s just that they are a lot of people who are also in the same situation. They first want to deal with these others,” he said.
Those claims are unsubstantiated and a waste of time because of the fact the he decides to remain anonymous and that he himself is then corrupt
Make a formal report to Dec or acc. Reporting through social media will yield nothing.
It doesn’t matter whether they are from Nigeria,South Africa,Zimbabwe,Ghana or Kenya,these fake pastors/prophets are all the scammers.
MY FIRST QUESTION IS, IS PASTORING A SPECIAL SKILL DESPERATELY NEEDED IN ZAMBIA LIKE WE NEED SCIENCE AND TECNOLOGY EXPERTS?
…from 1st quote @1.3 IF AN ATTEMPTED/ACCOMPLISHED CORRPTION IS NOT REPORTED THOSE WHO HAVE NOT REPORTED IT ARE AND THE ONES ASKING FOR BRIBES ARE BOTH COMMITING A CORRUPTION OFENSE.
quote 2. HMMMMM! A CONGOLESE MARRIED TO A ZAMBIAN LAWYER ADVISING HIS FRIEND THAT HE SHOULD GO AND BRIBE SOMEONE? WAS THIS AN ADVICE FROM HIS LAWYER WIFE?
quote 3 HMMMMM! SO, THERE COULD BE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS APPLYING FOR CITIZENSHIP IN ZAMBIA AND MOST LIKELY THEY WILL BRIBE THOSE LITTLE MEN AND WOMEN? THAT CAN’T HAPPEN IN BOTSWANA. ZAMBIANS DON’T LOVE THEIR COUNTRY- THEY EASILY SELLOUT THEIR COUNTRY TO FOREIGNERS.
Why are pastors corrupting people?
We have enough pastors in Zambia. We don’t have to import more.
The immigration dept is full of crooks
Normal in Zambia!!!!!
Yaba! The body of Christ in a “Christian nation” Rev Sumaili and Pastors for Lungu where are you?
How much tax free money are they making i Zambia for them to be prepared to pay all that money?
Name him publically in this media if you are a real Pastor unless you are a coward: Now let me ask you Mr. Pastor. Where does the bible allow you as a Pastor to bribe persons? You are also a problem yourself who do not follow the teachings of the Bible. You leave your country and come to Zambia: How many people have you brought to Jesus in your own country? Go to Church and repent then all will be well with you.
Everything is corrupted in Zambia like the corrupt leader lungu who stole a client’s money
Imwe naimwe can’t you just discuss anything without bringing in people who are not even mentioned in the story? I’m sure even yourself have engaged in some sort of corruption.
Never, I detest stealing and corruption that deprives the poor of zambia, speak for your self, PF and lungu….
Fake pastor who is in Zambia to steal from ignorant follwers. He claims the monet was given to a lawyer woman married to a fellow Congolese. All these are just conmen Nigerians, Congolese, Somalis are just thieves who need to go back to their dirty countries
Religion as a business… I wonder how much of that “manna” is getting to the minister of useless religion ministry….
Lock up the pastor. How dare he gives in to bribing.
The motto is very clear, kulya na bena even religious people are not spared
Sounds more like a 3rd most corrupt Country than a 3rd most hungriest Country.
By their fruits you will recognize them, said Jesus, what fruit is corruption? true Christianity or fake? Ba Registrar of Societies naba ACC bali Ndwi.
Why do we Zambians give credence to anything that claims to be a servant of God?
The pastor should be arrested together with the middleman. And some cheap politician will politicise this when individuals are doping all sorts of corruption. Just wondering people are saying Zambia is so bad it is the worst dictatorship in Africa and human rights abuse and yet foreign nationals are paying bribes to stay in Zambia. Are these opposition leaders championing that cause abroad sincere or day dreamers? That picture portrayed by some opposition leaders does not seem to be true, could it be a figment of their imagination or pure maliciousness. This sagga highlights the fact that some of these so called men of God are but just men of gold.
If he can part away with that kind of money then one can conclude these guys make so much from the pockets of poor chaps looking for deliverance.
These pastors, my foot! They bribe their way into the country and they come to preach to us.
How do you root out corruption with such a corrupt civil service? Try going outside Zambia, say Botswana, Namibia etc and see if immigration officials are like these sellouts! Its really shameful and these office bearers must be ashamed. That is why no matter what may be proclaimed in Lusaka, we still see Indian, Chinese, South African cheap labour doing general workers jobs. This report must be an eye opener to the Ministry of home affairs as to the happenings at their Immigration dept. How is it that these people with no special qualifications manage to get work permits and keeping on renewing the same every time??
The whole establishment is corrupt and it’s common knowledge. The government and the new churches dotted all over Africa !! All are motivated by making quick money through thieving .
Arrivals from the diaspora being threatened with payments of thousands at the airport for irrelevant mistakes and of course you get frightened to report them because of the threats they make. The whole country should be cleaned up inside out , starting with leaders .
All these foreigners need to go. They can be called in and paid when necessary. Why has the ministry of Home affairs been blind to the fact that a lot of Asians particularly Indians and Chinese are here illegally and taking up jobs which Zambians are supposed to be doing? This is the most corrupt ministry in Zambia and it needs cleaning up. You hear Mining companies advertising vacancies using fancy terms like ‘Technical Advisor – Trucks”. These are just fancy terms they using to bring their kind to Zambia so that they can plunder our resources while Zambians remain without jobs. The immigration department even assists in telling them what words to use when bringing a foreigner to come and secure a work permit. This needs to stop.
he also have a case to answer for supporting corruption.