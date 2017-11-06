The Lusaka Magistrates Court has fined a Chinese National K 1800 after he admitted to a charge of making 68 thousand kwacha worth of counterfeit Bata Shoes without lawful authority.

Tang Weihua, 42, of Makeni in Lusaka was facing a charge of forgery of trademarks and sale of goods bearing forged trademark.

Weihua, on 25th september, 2017 had in possession 2,572 pairs of shoes bearing a trademark resembling that of Bata shoe company.

Last week, the Zambia Police Intellectual Property Unit has seized the pairs of suspected counterfeit Bata Shoes from Mengulai Company limited in Kamwala and Makeni Konga areas in Lusaka, valued at K68, 800.

This was after an operation which was conducted by the unit at the said company which is owned by a Chinese National Tang Weihua aged 42 years.

Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said the operation was after a complaint filed to police by Bata shoes company Limited.

Mrs Katongo said the suspect had been charged and arrested for being in possession of any coverings, labels, reels or any reproduction, replicas or representations of a trade Mark or a mark so nearly resembling a trade mark as to be likely to deceive for the purpose of applying them to goods contrary to section 5 (1) (g) of the Merchandise Mark Act Cap 405 of the Laws of Zambia.

She said the suspect had further been charged with the sale of goods to which any trademark or a mark so resembling a trade Mark as to be likely to deceive is falsely applied which is contrary to section 6(1) (b) of the Merchandise Marks Act Cap 405 of the Laws of Zambia.

She warned members of the public to always be alert when purchasing products such as the Bata shoes and further urged the public to always buy genuine products from legitimate outlets.

“We are also warning the traders who are fond of deceiving the public by selling counterfeit products that they should desist forthwith from such vices before they are caught up by the Law,” said Mrs. Katongo.