The Lusaka Magistrates Court has fined a Chinese National K 1800 after he admitted to a charge of making 68 thousand kwacha worth of counterfeit Bata Shoes without lawful authority.
Tang Weihua, 42, of Makeni in Lusaka was facing a charge of forgery of trademarks and sale of goods bearing forged trademark.
Weihua, on 25th september, 2017 had in possession 2,572 pairs of shoes bearing a trademark resembling that of Bata shoe company.
Last week, the Zambia Police Intellectual Property Unit has seized the pairs of suspected counterfeit Bata Shoes from Mengulai Company limited in Kamwala and Makeni Konga areas in Lusaka, valued at K68, 800.
This was after an operation which was conducted by the unit at the said company which is owned by a Chinese National Tang Weihua aged 42 years.
Police Spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo said the operation was after a complaint filed to police by Bata shoes company Limited.
Mrs Katongo said the suspect had been charged and arrested for being in possession of any coverings, labels, reels or any reproduction, replicas or representations of a trade Mark or a mark so nearly resembling a trade mark as to be likely to deceive for the purpose of applying them to goods contrary to section 5 (1) (g) of the Merchandise Mark Act Cap 405 of the Laws of Zambia.
She said the suspect had further been charged with the sale of goods to which any trademark or a mark so resembling a trade Mark as to be likely to deceive is falsely applied which is contrary to section 6(1) (b) of the Merchandise Marks Act Cap 405 of the Laws of Zambia.
She warned members of the public to always be alert when purchasing products such as the Bata shoes and further urged the public to always buy genuine products from legitimate outlets.
“We are also warning the traders who are fond of deceiving the public by selling counterfeit products that they should desist forthwith from such vices before they are caught up by the Law,” said Mrs. Katongo.
No mention of deportation ?
These foreigners must getting heart attacks from just laughing at us.
There is a bunch such goods on Chachacha Road. Nearly all the Honda engines and water pumps being sold are knock-offs. The authorities should not wait until there is a complaint, they would serve the nation well if they made random spot-checks.
Better still, they can control what is crossing the border into Zambia. Random checks are statistically effective.
I thought forgery was punishable by imprisonment?
If it were a zambian caught doing the same crime, he would have gone in for at least 5 years with hard labour.
Zambian legal system is useless. There 3 Law systems in Zambia:
– 1st one lenient one for Chinese, Lebanese & other foreigners
– Another system is a very lenient system for politicians & wealthy
– 3rd one is a BRUTAL system for ordinary citizens
AS Animal farm stated: Some animals are more equal than others.
No respect for intellectual property in Zambia by government and the courts. This just kills citizens’ creativity because people will see that noone will protect their patents if anyone pirates their products. The animals that are more equal than others are the criminals!
Very laughable indeed! Just show shows how easily one can get away with crimes in Zambia. Yet these are the same chaps being considered investors. It is high we woke up and have some morals and pride as a nation. The sentence given to the Chinese fellow will not deter other Chinese from committing these crimes. What a waste of time and resource coming up with this judgement and sentence!
Anyone with more data/facts about this case? If a Zambian was arrested for any counterfeit product in China, what would the sentence be? And how does this affect the convict’s permit/licences if any? Where is the civil society on this matter? There is something fishy here….big issue but people are quiet!!!