Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema has been identified as one of the 120 politicians across the world that have used tax havens for tax dodging purposes.
The Paradise Papers, numbering 13.4-million leaked documents from Appleby’s offices in Mauritius, have revealed how the rich evaded millions of dollars in tax and kept questionable business decisions under wraps.
Mr Hichilema is said to have become a Director of a Bermuda company known as AfNat Resources Ltd.
Bermuda is a UK island in the North Atlantic Ocean and is widely known as the World’s worst corporate tax heaven with zero personal income tax and corporate tax until 2016.
In March 2006, Mr Hichilema who is listed in the leaked documents as a Zambian corporate executive with interests in mining, finance and other industries resigned in August 2016, according to Appleby’s records.
Appleby is a law firm that claims to be one of the largest providers of offshore legal services.
Mr Hichilema’s AfNat Resources was incorporated in 2005 and explored for nickel and other metals in Zambia and other African countries.
It was listed on London’s alternative investment market until 2010 when it was purchased by Canadian mining company Axmin for about $14 million.
As on April, 14, 2010 AfNat Resources Limited was acquired by Axmin Inc.
AfNat Resources Limited explores and develops mineral resources in Zambia, Mozambique, and Togo.
It has a joint venture that holds five prospecting licenses for uranium and other minerals in Zambia with Zambezi Resources Limited, as well as owns the Mitaba nickel project in Zambia; and holds the Mavita project in Mozambique.
According to the Paradise Papers, Mr. Hichilema declined to answer questions from the International Centre for Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) about his roles as director.
Mr. Hichilema told ICIJ by phone that there is nothing illegal about a company registered in Bermuda.
The Paradise Papers is a leak of 13.4 million files taken mostly from the offshore law firm, Appleby.
The files were leaked to Suddeutsche Zeitung, the same German newspaper that took hold of the Panama Papers in April, 2016.
About 100 different media outlets worldwide are now poring over the details.
Sunday, which was day one of the disclosures revealed that some big names are involved – among them 120 politicians.
Donald Trump’s Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has also been named.
Secretary Ross has a stake in a shipping firm that receives millions of dollars a year in revenue from a company whose key owners include Russian President Vladimir Putin’s son-in-law and a Russian tycoon sanctioned by the US Treasury Department as a member of Putin’s inner circle.
On Monday, Mr. Ross told CNBC that it was “totally wrong” he did not disclose the links.
Stephen Bronfman, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s friend and adviser, is reported to have used offshore havens to avoid tax at home.
The Duchy of Lancaster, the private estate of the UK’s monarch, is also allegedly involved.
The estate of Elizabeth II invested millions of dollars in medical and consumer loan companies, the files show.
There is no suggestion the queen’s estate acted illegally.
Queen Noor of Jordan, Uganda Foreign Minister Sam Kutesa, Brazil Foreign Minister Campos Meirelles and Yuri Milner, a Russian billionaire investor with large stakes in Facebook and Twitter are also named.
While, in most cases, putting your money offshore and outside of your country’s financial regulations is legal, many argue hiding from the tax man is unfair.
The amount of money involved is huge with Boston Consulting Group estimating $10 trillion is held in these offshore financial centres.
There's nothing illegal about owning a company or having investments in a foreign country. All ZRA needs to do is develop a mechanism for collecting taxes from Zambians who own companies outside Zambia.
This just got good. I hope he explains all his dealings.
Instead of making comments out of 5tupid jealousy and brainless cadreism, read Income Tax Act and you will discover that "tax avoidance" is NOT ILLEGAL
What is wrong with HH being Director and investing his money in a tax heaven?
He is avoiding tax in zambia
He pays taxes from investments that he runs in Zambia. If ZRA has no means of collecting taxes from Zambians who run businesses outside Zambia, it's not anybody's problem, but ZRA's.
What a patriotic way of showing Zambia that he one day wants to manage the Government's Exchequers.
We have said time after time that HH and Chiluba stole money from the backhands payments of selling the mines. If the Zambian Government really put in an effort they would find the money this guy stole.
Diverting funds in a Tax Free Haven is not a crime, but HH stole money from the mines and he has hidden it outside in these Tax Havens.
Now can you imagine if HH was given the Instrument Of Power to run the economy.
HH is a white collar thief and will always be a white collar thief. Period !!
Put that aside. HH needs to start practicing democracy by having a Convention. If he did that he would gain much respect. He is the last person to talk about true Democracy in Zambia.
That's one evidence about stolen privatisation moneys. They stole huge sums and hide it overseas. Acc should now take interest and question this tribal full how he suddenly got stinking rich after the sake of our companies. Those companies should Infact be zambianised.
Don't comment on things about which you have no idea. Why do you hate people? Just work for your money instead of displaying such hatred.
Now you understand why HH would openly support Fred Mmembe, a man who refused to pay hundred millions of taxes to the government when the case is a clear cut that The Post had been dodging to pay taxes for many years.
Turn the page, this same HH is blaming the Government that the Prison Services where he spent time are in poor conditions.
HH forgets that if his buddy Fred Mmembe can pay taxes, then government would have extra money to support Prison Services, Hospitals, Schools, and Public Services as a whole.
Lungu is worth $2 million and He didn't pay tax on the income !
This is not the final list of people involved there are still more revelations to come …… Its amazing that Lusaka times is focusing on HH who resigned from this company after 5 months instead of focusing on Illovo Sugar !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hakainde Sammy Hichilema must consider his political life with the exposure of paradise papers that reveal something he has never declared! Post newspaper was closed for evading tax. I think ZRA should go knocking on the door of this man who I believed until I read the panama papers that he has got something to hide.
