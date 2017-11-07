Zambia Police has withdrawn the officers who were deployed guard private homes for Chinese businessmen in Kitwe after the Green Party raised alarm. According to the party,

the operations was executed by officers from Kanfinsa Mobile Unit without getting any authorization from either Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga or Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja.

The Green Party has launched an investigation into reports that Zambia Police was guarding private homes for Chinese businessmen in Kitwe. One of the homes which had been identified was House No. 3 Mazimoyo Close in Parklands residential area.

The house is occupied by people of Chinese origin working for Nkana Alloy and guarded by armed Police officers from Kamfinsa Mobile Unit.

“It is utterly wrong and abuse of State resources and manpower for Zambia Police Command to deploy police officers to guard private homes,” Green Party President Peter Sinkamba said in Kitwe yesterday.

The Green Party leader said the act was really cheapening the Police Service, and added, “nothing of this sort of scam can happen in China or indeed anywhere in the World, not even in DRC where lawlessness in the order of the day in public service.”

“Honestly, why should Zambia Police be guarding homes of Chinese in Zambia?” he asked. “Private homes, whether for Chinese or any other persons must be guarded by private security, through private arrangements not using State resources and manpower,” he added.

Green party’s preliminary investigations revealed that at least two officers were deployed per shift at the house. The shifts run for 24 hours 7 days a week. The officers use a Police vehicle. They did not wear uniforms but were armed with handy guns. They appeared not to know exactly what they were guarding, and whether the deployment was a private arrangement or official. What made them suspicious of the deployment was that it was not official because they were not allowed to wear uniforms and there were no proper instructions and hand-over notes.

Since Friday last week, Green Party leader had tried to get details of the scam from the Copperbelt Police Chief Commissioner Charity Katanga but she had been in busy with meetings. He then planned to discuss the issue with the Commissioner before escalating the matter with the Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja this week.

Below is the statement issued by the Green Party today on the conclusion of their investigation

INSPECTOR GENERAL DID NOT AUTHORIZE POLICE OFFICERS TO GUARD PRIVATE HOMES FOR CHINESE BUSINESSMEN IN KITWE

This notice serves to confirm that our investigations on Zambia Police deploying armed officers to guard private homes for Chinese businessmen in Kitwe have been concluded.

We have established that the operation was executed by officers from Kanfinsa Mobile Unit.

We have also established that the operation was conducted without the knowledge of Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga.

Furthermore, we have established that the operation was not authorized by Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja.

In addition, we wish to confirm that the officers have since been withdrawn from the unauthorized operation.

In closing, we would like to thank Commissioner Katanga and IG Kanganja for the prompt action.

Furthermore, we would like to thank other State security agencies that cooperated in the investigations.

It is extremely regrettable that lives of unsuspecting officers were unduly put at risk.We hope that no such illegal operations will be tolerated in the Province.

Peter Sinkamba

President

Green Party

7 NOVEMEBER, 2017