Zambia Police has withdrawn the officers who were deployed guard private homes for Chinese businessmen in Kitwe after the Green Party raised alarm. According to the party,
the operations was executed by officers from Kanfinsa Mobile Unit without getting any authorization from either Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga or Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja.
The Green Party has launched an investigation into reports that Zambia Police was guarding private homes for Chinese businessmen in Kitwe. One of the homes which had been identified was House No. 3 Mazimoyo Close in Parklands residential area.
The house is occupied by people of Chinese origin working for Nkana Alloy and guarded by armed Police officers from Kamfinsa Mobile Unit.
“It is utterly wrong and abuse of State resources and manpower for Zambia Police Command to deploy police officers to guard private homes,” Green Party President Peter Sinkamba said in Kitwe yesterday.
The Green Party leader said the act was really cheapening the Police Service, and added, “nothing of this sort of scam can happen in China or indeed anywhere in the World, not even in DRC where lawlessness in the order of the day in public service.”
“Honestly, why should Zambia Police be guarding homes of Chinese in Zambia?” he asked. “Private homes, whether for Chinese or any other persons must be guarded by private security, through private arrangements not using State resources and manpower,” he added.
Green party’s preliminary investigations revealed that at least two officers were deployed per shift at the house. The shifts run for 24 hours 7 days a week. The officers use a Police vehicle. They did not wear uniforms but were armed with handy guns. They appeared not to know exactly what they were guarding, and whether the deployment was a private arrangement or official. What made them suspicious of the deployment was that it was not official because they were not allowed to wear uniforms and there were no proper instructions and hand-over notes.
Since Friday last week, Green Party leader had tried to get details of the scam from the Copperbelt Police Chief Commissioner Charity Katanga but she had been in busy with meetings. He then planned to discuss the issue with the Commissioner before escalating the matter with the Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja this week.
‘Private homes must be guarded by private security
Below is the statement issued by the Green Party today on the conclusion of their investigation
INSPECTOR GENERAL DID NOT AUTHORIZE POLICE OFFICERS TO GUARD PRIVATE HOMES FOR CHINESE BUSINESSMEN IN KITWE
This notice serves to confirm that our investigations on Zambia Police deploying armed officers to guard private homes for Chinese businessmen in Kitwe have been concluded.
We have established that the operation was executed by officers from Kanfinsa Mobile Unit.
We have also established that the operation was conducted without the knowledge of Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga.
Furthermore, we have established that the operation was not authorized by Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja.
In addition, we wish to confirm that the officers have since been withdrawn from the unauthorized operation.
In closing, we would like to thank Commissioner Katanga and IG Kanganja for the prompt action.
Furthermore, we would like to thank other State security agencies that cooperated in the investigations.
It is extremely regrettable that lives of unsuspecting officers were unduly put at risk.We hope that no such illegal operations will be tolerated in the Province.
Peter Sinkamba
President
Green Party
7 NOVEMEBER, 2017
But other Government professionals like Engineers they do ma part time jobs. Leave them alone.
You can also make it official. The Inspector General can create a unit to guard the Chinese or any Zambian and create an income generating source for Zambia Police if there is ready market. Any income generating activity by the the Government should be welcome, as along as it is legal.
@LOMBE You are missing the point here if what you are saying is implemented there would be serious security issues in the country!
Fimo muletala mwatontokanya yama aini!
Lombe are your faculties functioning fully. A police officer providing security privately is legal? No wonder you people are corrupt to the core……. Anything goes. The rotting of Zambia Police starting when this country greyed the lines between cadres and officers. Same ZP receiving bribes, pictured drunk, fighting others being accused of being baught (remember X6 story). In the history of Zambia this is the WORST police force. They only shine when brutalising opposition with fima masks and heavy weaponry.
YOU DON’T KNOW WHAT YOU ARE TALKING, ABOUT, SUPPOSE THEY ARE SHIELDING THEMSELVES IN COPPER THEFTS OR OTHER VICES. HOW WILL THE ZP PURSUE THEM OBJECTIVELY. I AM SURE THESE ARE NOT THE ONLY CUSTOMERS. THERE SHOULD BE OTHER SIMILAR ARRANGEMENT ESPECIALLY ON COPPERBELT. PARLIAMENT WHERE ARE YOU, SLEEPING!
I don’t mind police officers doing on the side jobs if off duty as long as no ZP resources being used. What’s bad is that these cops were ignorant of what they were guarding. That’s the suspicion raised. Definitely the top got cash not the cops at the site.
In the eyes of the law nothing stops police officers from providing security protection to citizens and foreign nationals if it is established that their life or property faces eminent danger. In the case of witness protection touching high profile cases, there should and must be 24/7 protection. Right here is where Mr. Sinkamba should start from rather than trying to find a black cat in a dark room especially when there is no cat. On the flip side, if this is a case of abuse of public resources, which by the way Zambia is savvy at and known for, someone needs to lose his job.
If Chinese are paying ministry of Kapyongo then that’s ok.
HH told you to go make money on stock markets, tax Havens, where no one need guards as a payment method.
Green Party is doing fantastic this year, so real stuff.
But I can’t wait for Sinkamba to comment on Tax havens of HH. Keep is simple.
So who authorized the operation if the I.G. and the Comissioner did not do it?
Did it have to take the Green Party to rectify such an executive anomaly again?
Is the same ZP guarding the house of HH who is Zambia’s own homegrown businessman ?
This is serious. State security organs being used to protect individuals who may be involved in criminal activities. State capture is on the way.
You can see how rotten ZP is. Has any action been taken against those police officers? If not, then they have been authorised by senior officers. Remember the proverb, a fish rots from the head down…..
Remove all Tongas, Lozis and North-Westerners remaining in Govt – PF Youth Leader. Can the PF leadership quickly stop this nonsense, we just had national prayers, were was this Maxwell Chongu? This seed you sowing will cost you a lot.