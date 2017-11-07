THE POLICE have been accused of fearing to arrest former Post Newspaper in liquidation editor-in-chief, Fred M’membe and Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili for committing criminal offences.

Mr Kambwili is alleged to have fraudulently registered a company using ghost names to obtain government contracts, while Dr M’membe was found to have uttered a false document by High Court Judge, Sunday Nkonde.

New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda said the police, which seems to be fearing the duo even after being given substantial evidence should show courage and take action against them.

And Lusaka Police commissioner, Nelson Phiri said the police were still investigating the matter that was reported by Mr Chilufya Tayali against Mr Kambwili’s fraudulent registration of a company.

Mr Phiri however, said he could not comment on M’membe’s case as it was not being handled by the police.

Recently, Mr Tayali formally reported Mr Kambwili to Lusaka Central Police on allegations of fraud following the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited using the name of a person who does not exist. Mr Tayali, who is Economic and Equity Party President (EPP) exposed an alleged matrix of Mr Kambwili’s business dealings that involves fraudulent registration of a company, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited using fake names, later used to obtain government contracts.

According to Mr Tayali, to avoid any trace of his name in any corrupt deals thereby avoiding prosecution, Mr Kambwili allegedly used the names of Mwamba Chishimba as indicated on the PACRA certificate, but signed for government contracts with his normal signature.

And the Lusaka High Court dismissed a notice of intention by M’membe to raise preliminary issues on whether Judge Nkonde could continue hearing a case involving the liquidation of Post Newspaper.

Judge Nkonde ruled that the notice sworn in by M’membe was defective because he uttered false documents.

Pastor Chanda said the police should immediately take action against M’membe and Mr Kambwili for their criminal activities.

He wondered why the police had taken long to act when conclusive investigations revealed that Mr Kambwili registered Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited using the name of Mwamba Chishimba of unknown nationality but using NRC number 239643/68/1 which belongs to a different person.

He said Mr Kambwili and M’membe must be arrested without delay because evidence was sufficient that the duo committed crimes