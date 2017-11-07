THE POLICE have been accused of fearing to arrest former Post Newspaper in liquidation editor-in-chief, Fred M’membe and Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili for committing criminal offences.
Mr Kambwili is alleged to have fraudulently registered a company using ghost names to obtain government contracts, while Dr M’membe was found to have uttered a false document by High Court Judge, Sunday Nkonde.
New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda said the police, which seems to be fearing the duo even after being given substantial evidence should show courage and take action against them.
And Lusaka Police commissioner, Nelson Phiri said the police were still investigating the matter that was reported by Mr Chilufya Tayali against Mr Kambwili’s fraudulent registration of a company.
Mr Phiri however, said he could not comment on M’membe’s case as it was not being handled by the police.
Recently, Mr Tayali formally reported Mr Kambwili to Lusaka Central Police on allegations of fraud following the registration of Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited using the name of a person who does not exist. Mr Tayali, who is Economic and Equity Party President (EPP) exposed an alleged matrix of Mr Kambwili’s business dealings that involves fraudulent registration of a company, Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited using fake names, later used to obtain government contracts.
According to Mr Tayali, to avoid any trace of his name in any corrupt deals thereby avoiding prosecution, Mr Kambwili allegedly used the names of Mwamba Chishimba as indicated on the PACRA certificate, but signed for government contracts with his normal signature.
And the Lusaka High Court dismissed a notice of intention by M’membe to raise preliminary issues on whether Judge Nkonde could continue hearing a case involving the liquidation of Post Newspaper.
Judge Nkonde ruled that the notice sworn in by M’membe was defective because he uttered false documents.
Pastor Chanda said the police should immediately take action against M’membe and Mr Kambwili for their criminal activities.
He wondered why the police had taken long to act when conclusive investigations revealed that Mr Kambwili registered Mwamona Engineering and Technical Services Limited using the name of Mwamba Chishimba of unknown nationality but using NRC number 239643/68/1 which belongs to a different person.
He said Mr Kambwili and M’membe must be arrested without delay because evidence was sufficient that the duo committed crimes
Chilufya Tayali is childish I have never been inspired by his way of appearing to practice politics. There are heaps of corruption allegations in PF, we have never heared Tayali leading the way to report allegations. But because takwete ubunga na chisense he decided to report Kambwili so that the corruption master can buy him food.
I don’t know anything about the other hunger stricken guy Peter Chanda. Does his political party only exist in his house? I think he too is experiencing hipc needs some connections to the great house. Anyway the special advisor for corruption will ursher you u in the great house for nchekelako mwine mushi.
I rest my case.
Vabupuba Tayali looking for relevance. You suck son.period
Mwamba Chishimba is Kambwili’s son. Why do people like exposing their ignorance to this level surely???
Zambia kikikiki.
How old is the son?
The son is old enough to own a company people of Zambia he is 28 old.
This is the only dirt lungu and pf can find on kambwili. They can not find any corruption.
Period.
Mwamba Chishimba is a graduate from London in law with a Masters and Director in CK company that’s how old he is
But why is he of UNKnown Nationality, and why is he using another person’s NRC?
Ba Tayali, your politics not appealing to all my senses, please may be try agriculture, period
More love and reconciliatory talk will help this country
Kambwili is more corrupt than the people he is trying to accuse. mwamona nomba wailetelela
Peter Chandra you’re not even supposed to have a political party. Because you’re practising politics of belly and you are too jealous for your own brother. And you have shown so much hatred on CK.Seek the face of God for repentance there is too much hate your heart.
it’s strange how a person who wants to become president spends most of his time fighting other opposition leaders. you would think he would concentrate on fighting the person who is occupying the office he wants.
People with common sense are hard to find…very rare. But with Tayali his stupidity increases everyday and that worries me.
I THOUGHT KAMBWILI WOULD BE ATTACKED OR ARRESTED ON INSULTING YOUR HIJACKED PRESIDENT LUNU WHEN HE WAS INSULTED AND DEMEANED AS A USILESS PRESIDENT WHO HAS AGAIN STOLEN MONEY FROM TAX PAYERS BUY PURCHASING ABULANCES COSTING $60-65 TO $288