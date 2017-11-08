Eight pupils at Kapiri Girls National Technical School have been expelled for being in possession of obscene material.

School Head Teacher Hilda Chilufya said the School Management expelled the pupils from the boarding school after they were found with unauthorized material, including mobile phones, which is against the school’s regulations.

Ms Chilufya said the schools disciplinary committee arrived at the decision to suspend the Grade 12 pupils from the educational facility as a punitive measure and to prevent them from influencing other pupils at the institution.

“It is against our school policy for pupils to use mobilephones while in school so when the twelve were caught, we had no choice but to expel them,” Ms Chilufya said.

Ms Chilufya said after inspecting the phones the school authorities found obscene materials that included nude videos and pictures which the pupils had been sharing online.

She added that the school authorities also found a video in which the said pupils had ganged up to beat a fellow pupil in one of the dormitories at the institution.

“We have contacted their parents and informed them of our action but only two parents have come forth and picked up their children,” Ms. Chilufya said.

But Kapiri Mposhi District Commissioner Peter Mwiinde has pleaded with management at the school to rescind its decision to expel the pupils.

Mr Mwiinde directed the school management alongside the office of the District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) to investigate the matter and avail him a comprehensive report for appropriate disciplinary action.

He added that sending the children out of boarding at the time they were writing their final examination would affect their performance.

“I want a report tomorrow but let me in the meantime direct that the affected children be allowed to stay in school and write their examinations as we are take the next course of action,” Mr Mwiinde said.