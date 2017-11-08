Alpha Romeo releases the video for his single “Sininga Bweze” that features Daxon.
Video directed by Q bick and Lawdak , D.O.P Jamiel Banda
BY KAPA187
Pilato drop another single
From the very few comments on all new releases it looks like Zambians are bored with their musicians. Why?
That is because only a small group is actually talented.
This one I am feeling it, It sounds goooood! Weldone Alpha Romeo