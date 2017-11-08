Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda has signaled saboteurs to halt the burning up of public places in the country in order to test the effectiveness of the 42 Fire Tenders Government recently procured.

Speaking during the Pan African Radio People’s Debate Programme on Tuesday , Chanda said people burning public infrastructure know themselves and must stop forthwith as that is hindering national development.

Chanda stated that it is criminal for some people to continue igniting infernos meant to test the usefulness of the controversially acquired 42 Fire Engines.

And Chanda has reiterated that the blazes which swept the Lusaka City Market were not sparked by an electrical fault but by an act of sabotage as that was confirmed by the Zambia Police Service.

