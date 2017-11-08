Vice President Inonge Wina has cautioned Patriotic Front (PF) members against harassing opposition Members of Parliament attending the launch of government projects.

Mrs. Wina said that PF members should embrace opposition MPs in their constituencies where they lost and not block them from attending government projects.

She is saddened that UPND Luampa MP Makozo Chikote was harassed by some overzealous youths outside the Luampa District Commissioner’s office while she held a meeting with Chiefs.

Mrs. Wina has promised to sternly discipline the youths because their actions prevented Mr. Chikote from attending the commissioning of Luampa substation and the grid extension line where he was scheduled to speak.

She said that government was keen on working with the opposition MPs in taking development to their areas.

And Vice President, Inonge Wina has called for productive usage of electricity in Luampa district of Western province following its connection to the national grid.

The Vice President was speaking in Western province, when she commissioned the Luampa electricity supply substation and 22-kilometer grid extension line.

Republican Vice President Inonge WINA

Both facilities were developed by the Rural Electrification Authority -REA- at a cost of 20 Million Kwacha.

Ms. Wina has also encouraged Luampa residents to embark on commercial cassava cultivation.

And Minister of Energy, David Mabumba said Luampa substation and 22 kilometers grid lines provides social justice to all and has appealed to Luampa business community to invest in Luampa.

And Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu said the connection of Luampa to the national grid is a sign of government’s commitment not to leave anyone behind in the development agenda.

Meanwhile, REA Chief Executive Officer, Geoffrey Musonda has thanked government for its continued funding of projects to live up to the authority’s mandate.