We live in the era when we are so glued to our electronic devices that it sometimes comes at the cost of our personal relationships. Chanda Mbao, Zambian Hip-Hop artist, delves into this theme with this ultra-catchy song ‘Who’—a story which follows a young man who can’t help but be suspicious that his newfound love is always on her phone.

The brand new visuals for the relatable relationship story were shot by the Zambian rapper in Miami, Florida and bring a wonderfully colourful and rich landscape to the story. Shot by Penguin Suit Lu and edited by DJ Lo, the visuals are clean, crisp and represent the new frontier in African production value.

Enjoy! And look out for the rapper’s epic mixtape launch for his record ‘The Patriot‘ set for the Friday, 24th November at Taj Pamodzi Hotel–don’t be a FOMO victim!

BY KAPA187