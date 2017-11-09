We live in the era when we are so glued to our electronic devices that it sometimes comes at the cost of our personal relationships. Chanda Mbao, Zambian Hip-Hop artist, delves into this theme with this ultra-catchy song ‘Who’—a story which follows a young man who can’t help but be suspicious that his newfound love is always on her phone.
The brand new visuals for the relatable relationship story were shot by the Zambian rapper in Miami, Florida and bring a wonderfully colourful and rich landscape to the story. Shot by Penguin Suit Lu and edited by DJ Lo, the visuals are clean, crisp and represent the new frontier in African production value.
Enjoy! And look out for the rapper’s epic mixtape launch for his record ‘The Patriot‘ set for the Friday, 24th November at Taj Pamodzi Hotel–don’t be a FOMO victim!
BY KAPA187
The dressing is too WARM for Fl weather, what a mess.
Is this Zambian music?
Nigerians used to do this 10 years ago until they realised that its far much more authentic to shoot videos at home…this is just stupidity and ignorance!!
Haters will be hating!!!. But Chanda Mbao do your thing. Am glad that Zambian Artists are now going GLOBAL.
Weather!!!!!!!!!
Its time to remove Amafi in most of the music playing nowadays. I just hope that this one is different. Cheers!
The write is so brainwashed he thinks America is more colourful and has a richer landscape than Zambia. Just read this: The brand new visuals for the relatable relationship story were shot by the Zambian rapper in Miami, Florida and bring a wonderfully colourful and rich landscape to the story.
The writer* is…..