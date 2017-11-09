Kalumbila District Commissioner in Northwestern province Robinson Kalota has commended Barrick Lumwana mine for incorporating government as a key stakeholder in the planning and implementation of corporate social responsibility activities of the firm.

Mr Kalota said government is happy working with investors like Barrick Lumwana which are helping communities through their being part of social investment activities.

He was speaking in Kalumbila district when officials from Barrick Lumwana mine presented him with awards they won during the Zambia Chamber of Mines Annual mining awards gala.

The prizes, he said, are a clear testimony and reflection of what the mining company is doing in improving the lives of people in the district and called on them not to relent in their efforts.

And Barrick Lumwana mine sustainability manager, Christopher Mukala said the company will remain committed in helping the communities and sustaining partnerships such as the Lumwana Community trust.

Barrick Lumwana Mine was crowned as the Best Performer in Social Investments and Best Mining Employer for the year 2017 at the recently held Zambia Chamber of Mines Annual mining awards gala in Ndola.