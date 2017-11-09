Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba says the capital city is very dark.

And Mr Kalumba has revealed that the Council is in talks with a Chinese firm to operate a time passenger bus service across Lusaka.

Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Mr Kalumba said there is need to urgently light up the city.

He revealed that only ten percent of Lusaka have street lights which makes the city very dark at night.

Mr Kalumba said Lusaka can be best defined as a dark city.

He added, “Lusaka is a very dark city and the city only a few roads have lights. Infact, only 10 percent of street lights have lights. Lusaka can be defined as dark city. Install street lights in the city, identified a company to do it for us and we have financing available. No area will remain in the dark, this is important to reduce crime.,

And Mr Kalumba has disclosed that the Council is discussing with a Chinese investor to set up a time passenger bus service across the capital city.

He said he will soon be travelling to China to conclude discussions around financing and equipment for the project.

Mr Kalumba said Lusaka needs big, clean and time buses unlike the current chaotic public transport system in the city.

He said once fully developed, the public transport system in Lusaka would allow people to leave their private vehicles at home when going to work as it will be efficient.

Mr Kalumba also clarified that the existing 9,000 public service vehicles in Lusaka will continue to operate as the Chinese firm will only bring in 100 buses that will complement the private sector.

He said the Council has also approved new bus routes that will help decongest the Central Business District.

Meanwhile, Mr Kalumba has stated that the project to set up free Wi-Fi in selected parts of Lusaka have reached an advanced stage.

“Lusaka will soon have free Wi-Fi, yes free Wi-Fi. I see a lot of people struggling with bundles, send them a document, they won’t even read it because of bundles. Now the city in selected areas will have free Wi-Fi. We are already running an advert in the paper for Expressions of Interest and within the next few months and appoint a service provider,” he said.