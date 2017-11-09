Lusaka Mayor Wilson Kalumba says the capital city is very dark.
And Mr Kalumba has revealed that the Council is in talks with a Chinese firm to operate a time passenger bus service across Lusaka.
Addressing a news conference on Wednesday, Mr Kalumba said there is need to urgently light up the city.
He revealed that only ten percent of Lusaka have street lights which makes the city very dark at night.
Mr Kalumba said Lusaka can be best defined as a dark city.
He added, “Lusaka is a very dark city and the city only a few roads have lights. Infact, only 10 percent of street lights have lights. Lusaka can be defined as dark city. Install street lights in the city, identified a company to do it for us and we have financing available. No area will remain in the dark, this is important to reduce crime.,
And Mr Kalumba has disclosed that the Council is discussing with a Chinese investor to set up a time passenger bus service across the capital city.
He said he will soon be travelling to China to conclude discussions around financing and equipment for the project.
Mr Kalumba said Lusaka needs big, clean and time buses unlike the current chaotic public transport system in the city.
He said once fully developed, the public transport system in Lusaka would allow people to leave their private vehicles at home when going to work as it will be efficient.
Mr Kalumba also clarified that the existing 9,000 public service vehicles in Lusaka will continue to operate as the Chinese firm will only bring in 100 buses that will complement the private sector.
He said the Council has also approved new bus routes that will help decongest the Central Business District.
Meanwhile, Mr Kalumba has stated that the project to set up free Wi-Fi in selected parts of Lusaka have reached an advanced stage.
“Lusaka will soon have free Wi-Fi, yes free Wi-Fi. I see a lot of people struggling with bundles, send them a document, they won’t even read it because of bundles. Now the city in selected areas will have free Wi-Fi. We are already running an advert in the paper for Expressions of Interest and within the next few months and appoint a service provider,” he said.
Do we need a Chinese investor to come and operate time buses in Lusaka? Why cant the mayor discuss the same plan with bus operators Lusaka instead of going to china?
Is this mayor still sleeping? Someone to tell him to wake up and open his eyes. How can you see light if you’re a sleeping mayor
Why is everything China? It seems now we cannot reason beyond the Chinese nose!
“He said he will soon be travelling to China to conclude discussions around financing and equipment for the project.” Why again discussing finance if you are bring in a Chinese firm? Can’t this firm find its own funding? BA SAKALA NYONGO! They steal in the norming, during the day and at night. Before we wake up, Zambians, these guys will have already auctioned us to the Chinese – PF and Opposition are all the same – they are there for a quick buck
Developing a country is like marriage. It takes only two people to make a marriage work. Outsiders can just help. Similarly, the Chinese and other foreigners can just help to a certain extent to develop Zambia. It is only us Zambians who can develop our country.
Mr mayor Lusaka is a dark city because your eyes are always closed. You are sleeping. Aren’t there any zambians that can operate an efficient bus service. Pool together several bus services to form a single company that will operate an efficient time bus. If you leave out the zambians, they will never learn how to run or operate some of these basic services
Before you lobby for Chinese transport trade to Zambia, do prioritize,Zambians needs CLEAN WATER,BETTER ROAD NETWORKING and BINS disposals on proper SITES. Try to beautify the CITY of LUSAKA is a WAY to go NOT Chinese transport corporations .MR kalumba stand up and WORK you seem like you are still dreamily of corporate WORLD.SO far , your performance is below 5% .
Indeed, this sleeper must be dreaming ever since he fell asleep. What a load of nonsense. Just accept that you have no plan for Lusaka city, better resign that keep on embarrassing yourself all the time kkkk PF.
Lusakatimes please bring back his original picture (the one in which he is doing his job…sleeping!).. Clean buses what what uko, cant you see how the whole city is literally a garbage dump?? Clean up the damn streets! You dont need Chinese onvestors for that.
As long as he continues sleeping on duty Lusaka will be a dark city
If PF allows him to go ahead with this, then we can now confirm what they are upto