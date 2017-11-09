Transparency International Zambia (TIZ) Executive Director says Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma’s suspension of mining licenses for Gold and other minerals in Eastern Province, it is worrisome as a number of large scale mining exploration licenses have been granted by government in a manner that is not transparent.

In a statement to Lusaka Times, TIZ Wesley Chibamba said companies are given multiple exploration licenses in the mining sector despite not having experience especially those in Petauke.

Chibamba demanded a thorough investigation into this matter saying Government should not use this suspension of mining licenses to victimize small scale mining outfits justice to benefit some of the companies that hold large scale mining licenses.

“Although Mines Minister Christopher Yaluma has suspended mining licenses for Gold and other minerals in Eastern Province, it is worrisome that a number of large scale mining exploration licenses have been granted by government in a manner that is not transparent” Chibamba said