Power Dynamos are breathing a huge sigh of relief after the FAZ Appeals Committee upheld an earlier ruling against Lusaka Dynamos’ use of an ineligible player against their opponents.

Dynamos fielded DR Congo-born player Tresor Kanyinda on April 9 in a match that ended 3-3 against Power in Lusaka and who had not been cleared through FIFA from his ex DRC club.

The FAZ Disciplinary Committee earlier found Dynamos guilty and awarded Power the 2-0 win and three points but the former appealed against the verdict that has dragged until November 9.

Power stay 6th despite the verdict on 54 points, two behind Lusaka Dynamos who drop one place to 5th on goal difference with number three team Nkana on the FAZ Super League table.

Zesco United, Zanaco and Green Buffaloes are 1st, 2nd and 3rd on 63, 61 and 60 points respectively with five matches left to play.

Elsewhere, FAZ has postponed the respective final round promotion decider fixtures involving Kitwe United and Kansanshi to resolve a player status dispute.

Kansanshi last week won a case against Indeni who fielded an ineligible player in a Division 1 Zone 2 game in May.

The judgement saw Kansanshi jump into 1st place displacing Kitwe United to 2nd position on 60 and 59 points respectively heading into this weekend’s final round deciders.

But Kitwe also contested that they had also filed a complaint against Indeni’s use of the same ineligible player but their case was never heard.

“As you are aware, a decision was made by the disciplinary committee on 28 October, 2017 wherein it was decided that Kansanshi Dynamos FC be awarded 3 points for the use of an illegible player by Indeni FC. You may also be aware that Kitwe United have since raised issue and made a complaint received by the association,” FAZ general secretary Ponga Liwewe said.

“In view of the need to ensure fair play and in the interest of justice, the final league matches between Kansanshi Dynamos FC and Ndola United, and Zesco Luapula and Kitwe United, have been postponed to allow for the matter to be heard and determined prior to the conclusion of the season to ensure that the promotion of either club is as a result of their performance on the pitch.”