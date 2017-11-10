President Edgar Lungu has appealed to the European Union to help Zambia build capacity in investigative wings to fight corruption in the country.
President Lungu says the problem of corruption can NOT be addressed by mare accusation and finger pointing but need capacity building to fight the vice.
The President was speaking when he met a delegation from the European Union-EU-and African Union-AU during a closed-door meeting at State House in Lusaka.
Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda briefed Journalists after the meeting that the EU and AU would consider helping Zambia to build capacity in the fight against corruption.
And Mr. Chanda said the EU delegates also talked about the current political situations in the Democratic Republic of Congo which has led to Thousands of asylum seekers trooping into the country.
He said the delegates expressed concern that the worsening political conflict in Congo D.R. would make it difficult for Zambia to host the increasing number of refugees.
Mr. Chanda said the EU and AU have pledged to render Financial support to help Zambia host the Congolese refugees.
Meanwhile Mr. Chanda also disclosed that President LUNGU was also briefed about upcoming 5th African Union-European Union Summit to be held on November 29-30 in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire.
