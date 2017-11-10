President Edgar Lungu says there can be no meaningful development without a strong military to promote peace and security.

And President Lungu has re-affirmed government’s commitment to continued investment in the defence force for protection of the country.

The President said this in Livingstone today when he commissioned the Zambia Air Force – ZAF – course 43 and 44 pass-out parade.

And President Lungu has challenged military personnel to utilise their ingenuity to help develop the country.

President Lungu says some of the most successful economies in the world have done so by harnessing the discipline and capable military human resource for economic development.